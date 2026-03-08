Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
Live Now
GNCC
Talladega
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Andrea Adamo
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
Watch: Indianapolis Post-Race Interviews: Davies, Shimoda, Lawrence, Tomac, Lindstrom, and More

March 8, 2026, 1:05am
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Cole Davies took the 250SX overall win to earn his first victory of the season as Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker rounded out the overall podium.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his second career 450SX win as his race three win over Eli Tomac broke their tie on event points. So Lawrence won, Tomac finished second, and Cooper Webb landed third overall after his tiebreaker beat his teammate Justin Cooper. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Honda's Lars Lindstrom. Listen as the 450SX podium finishers give their honest opinions about lapped riders...

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 - 3 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 3 - 9 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 4 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 3 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
