250SX

The annual visit to Indy not only served as the third race of the Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class Championship, but it also signified the division’s first Triple Crown action of the season. The first of three 10 Minute + 1 Lap races proved to be the beginning of an overdue breakthrough for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies, who came into the season as the title favorite. The young New Zealander was in complete control during Race 1 and took the win by two seconds over Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda, with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker in third. However, the most notable outcome of the race was a 10th-place finish by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Pierce Brown, as the entering points leader faced adversity off the start and was forced to fight back from a last-place start.

Davies had his work cut out for him in Race 2, when he and Shimoda duked it out as both riders looked for a way past Triumph Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll, the early leader. Davies and Shimoda traded positions several times, but Davies got the upper hand, made his way past Swoll, and carried on to victory. Shimoda followed into second and gave chase late but crossed the finish line 2.2 seconds behind Davies. Brown rebounded from his challenging first race in third. Hammaker was the rider who faced the most adversity in the second race, as an early crash put him deep in the field and resulted in a ninth-place finish.

The third and deciding race once again saw Davies lock in as he secured another good start and methodically worked his way to the front where he closed in on Swoll for the race lead for the second time. Davies made the pass and then sprinted away from the field. As Swoll settled into second, Shimoda was in an extended battle with ClubMX Yamaha’s Devin Simonson for third. Shimoda made the pass and then tracked down Swoll to take second just before time ran out on the race clock and brought Hammaker along with him into third. Hammaker then went on the attack on the final lap, as both he and Shimoda closed in on Davies and reduced the deficit to just over a second. Hammaker made the pass on Shimoda, who briefly went off track, while Davies completed the Triple Crown sweep by a margin of just eight tenths over Hammaker. Shimoda settled for third, while Brown followed in fourth ahead of Swoll.

Davies’ first-ever 1-1-1 effort in a Triple Crown put him atop the podium for the first time this season and the third time in his young career. Shimoda earned his second runner-up finish of the season with seven points following 2-2-3 scores, while Hammaker overcame his troubles in the second race to grab a podium result in third with 14 points on 3-9-2 finishes. Brown missed the podium for the first time this season in fifth with 17 points following 10-3-4 finishes.

The early title fight has tightened up dramatically as four riders now sit within two points of one another. Davies has grabbed hold of the points lead by a single point over Hammaker, while Brown and Shimoda sit tied for third, two points out of the lead. What lies ahead is the first East/West Showdown of the 2026 season, which is poised to dramatically alter what has been a close battle in the Eastern Division thus far.

Cole Davies – 1st Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“I guess I was just too excited to go [to start the season] and was a bit too antsy [on the track], but we settled down a bit. I just let the race come to me [tonight] and made some passes in every race. I’m just stoked. It’s a bit of a relief now. I’ve been pissed off at all the rounds, getting beat, and I don’t do well with that. It’s good to come back and have a good Triple Crown.”

Jo Shimoda – 2nd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“I think I got decent starts today. Not the best ones, but I was able to sneak around the inside and get up in the front. I pulled it off as much as I could, but I just need to ride faster. I need to update myself and the bike and we should be good. There’s a lot more to go.”

Seth Hammaker – 3rd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“It was a pretty hectic night. I couldn’t get off the gate too well, which kind of cost me. I just didn’t put myself in great positions off the start. Thankfully we salvaged a podium. I was just riding in the middle of the pack tonight and need to figure the starts out. But, like I said, we salvaged a podium and are second in points, so all good.”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will observe its lone break in action next weekend before returning on Saturday, March 21, for the 10th race of the season from Birmingham, Alabama’s Protective Stadium.