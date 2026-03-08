Three rounds into the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division Championship, Cole Davies lands his first win of the season. The pre-season title favorite did not get good starts in the first two rounds in Texas and Florida but got three good starts in the three-race Triple Crown format that rewards consistency. Oh, plus he was absolutely crushing the whoops once again.

For Davies, it was redemption from last year's Glendale SX Triple Crown when he had two race wins going into the third and final race of the night. He would get a bad start be buried in the field, ruining his shot at the overall win. However, Davies was able to get the damn thing done in the third race this time around.

I asked him after the race about that Glendale race and if it was in the back of his mind this go-round to really nail down that third race.

"Yeah, I would say I learned from last year from that," he said. "Last year, I kind of, I would say almost like I got the first two wins, and I was almost too overconfident going to the last race. So, I kind of just tried to stay a little grounded, a little humble going into the last race [tonight] and just celebrate after. So, it's not over till it's over. So, yeah, learned from last year and got some redemption this year."

The second-year pro was frustrated with his first two races of the season not resulting in a win. With two race wins in 11 main event starts entering today, his stats are pretty dang good, but he has high expectations for himself that he was not yet meeting.

"Yeah, I'd say it's a bit of a relief to get this win," he said afterward. "You know, I've been kind of like, I would say, too antsy, like the first couple rounds. I've kind of settled in now, and everything's kind of a bit calmer. And just letting the race come to me. So, that's been better. But, yeah, I'm just happy with my riding. So, yeah, it was a good weekend."