Roczen was first to get up and back on his bike as Plessinger took a minute to evaluate his body, specifically his hands. Roczen got going again, and eventually finished tenth in the race, as Plessinger (clearly in pain) rode directly to his mechanic and they went off through the tunnel, ending his race. The #7 was not on the gates for the sight lap and did not start the third race.

However, the post-race release from Red Bull KTM brings good news as it seems Plessinger has escaped any major injury.

He said the following in the release:

“My day was going alright in Indianapolis and I felt we made some steps forward throughout qualifying. I climbed up to eighth in the first race, which was good, given where I started – I felt I rode pretty well. And then in Race 2, I got a pretty good start inside the top-five before Kenny [Roczen] slid on one of the on-offs, then he went double while I tripled, which had me plough directly into his back tire on the next jump. It took me off the bike and now I have a pretty good bruise on my right arm where his tire hit me, but as bad as it was, I think I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken. We didn’t do the third race, which was unfortunate, although now having a weekend off, we’ll keep up the work and keep grinding.”

He officially scored 19th on the night with 8-22-22 finishes. He sits eighth in 450SX standings after nine rounds.