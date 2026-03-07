However, both of last year’s winners here are on the line today: Seth Hammaker (250SX East/West Showdown winner) and Cooper Webb (450SX winner). Hammaker, coming off his win at the Daytona SX, sits second in the 250SX East points to Pierce Brown who left round two with a P3 and the points lead following his opening-round win. Jo Shimoda and Cole Davies, who sit P3 and P4, respectively, in the standings entering today, will surely be two riders to watch here today as well. This feels like the perfect opportunity for Nate Thrasher (currently ninth in the standings) to strike, following finishes of 11th and seventh to start the season. Thrasher’s well-covered up and down results seem to result in a win when least expected. Case in point his only win in 2025 250SX East, when he won the Birmingham SX Triple Crown after finishes of 8-14 the previous two weekends. Those riders are where we will likely see the win come from, although riders like Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, Jalek Swoll, and more can more than likely be in the battle for race wins/podiums and even the overall podium. Unfortunately, Drew Adams is out after the broken thumb he suffered in his crash in the Daytona SX main event last week.

As far as 450SX Championship, this thing is far from over, but at the top, Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac have broken out to almost a full race worth gate over the duo of Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton is OUT again for the second straight race following a practice crash ahead of last week’s Daytona SX. Dylan Ferrandis is also OUT after a thumb injury suffered in Daytona. Jorge Prado is IN for today, making his return to racing after missing the Seattle SX night show—due to a qualifying crash that afternoon—and the following two rounds. Read our full injury report if you missed it.

Jason Anderson is also out for the immediate future with an indefinite leave of absence from racing.

Track walk starts at 11 a.m. local time (Eastern time) and pro bikes will be on track at 12:30 p.m. local time with the first 250SX sessions, then the 450SX groups.

Check out today's full schedule (times local to Indianapolis, Indiana, in Eastern time zone).