Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Live Now
GNCC
Talladega
News
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Caden Dudney
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
Full Schedule

Jordon Smith Ahead of Indianapolis SX: “On Tuesday I rode from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., so long, long day”

March 7, 2026, 1:00pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jordon Smith: “I rode Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week, which is very unusual for us to ride Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday after race weekend and have press on Friday and race Saturday. So, rode all three days. On Tuesday, I rode from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., so long, long day. Like 12 years into professional supercross racing, that was my longest test day. So, we're definitely not slacking on the work side of things. We're putting it [work] in, trying to make it better, and trying to get the Triumph up in the top ten at least.”

Ahead of the Indianapolis SX, we caught up with Jordon Smith during press day. Smith talked about coming into his debut 450SX season a handful of races into the season and juggling knowing where he needs to improve and where the Triumph TF 45-X needs to improve in its first season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Smith said the tough results are not for a lack of effort, with Tuesday being his longest day of testing of his entire pro career!

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown and KTM Junior SX
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted