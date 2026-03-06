Video: Indianapolis Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage
March 6, 2026, 3:15pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indianapolis Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round nine of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Featured riders include: Justin Cooper, Pierce Brown, Valentin Guillod, Coty Schock, Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, Jo Shimoda, and Eli Tomac.
Edit and Film: Tom Journet
IndianapolisTriple Crown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 7