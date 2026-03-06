But we start with the bad news. Last week I was writing about the inconsistencies in the rules regarding red lights, cross flags, and timing and scoring, and how if SMX wants to be considered a major league sport, we can't keep having minor league problems. Well, this week was the careful-what-you-wish-for part of that whole concept. No one really likes to report other people's bad news, especially when it's a deeply personal issue involving someone you've known for a very long time. When a rider is suddenly absent and the rumor mill—and especially social media—starts churning out clickbait reports, police reports, and even mugshots, well, journalists have to dig in and see if there's any real flames beneath all that smoke. In the case of Jason Anderson's absence from the Daytona Supercross, unfortunately, there was. Just like there was back in the day when Ron Lechien was arrested and subsequently fired or Jeff Emig in Lake Havasu or James Stewart with a police light in his vehicle or Jason Lawrence for brawling with fans at RedBud or whatever they found in Davi Millsaps' locker or the Lucas Mirtl saga with the Lawrence brothers and so forth and so on...

In the case of Anderson, a mugshot popped up on Instagram on Sunday, and by Monday, people were digging into the public records of Orange County, Florida. By midday, the team was preparing a statement. Not long after that, Jason himself put out a statement:

"I want to speak directly about the recent situation. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt they've caused my wife and family. We are asking for privacy right now as my focus needs to be on my family. I'm stepping away indefinitely to give them my full attention and to work on being the husband and father they deserve."

So what exactly happened, and when? According to the police report, the Andersons got into a heated argument. It spilled outside, and in front of their neighbors, one of whom called the police. They arrived, and Jason was arrested and booked on December 15th. The charges were then eventually dropped in February. The couple has since been working privately on their issues, but then it became public earlier this week.

Given that the whole thing happened back in December, and the charges were dropped in February, it would appear that Anderson was hoping the whole unfortunate situation would stay under the radar, just as it had for two and a half months. But then he missed the Daytona race, the mugshot found its way onto social media, and the calculus changed for everyone—the rider, the team, and the sport in general. Whatever the circumstances, he was a former champion/current competitor with an arrest on record for domestic battery. As embarrassing and unfortunate as it was for the athlete, it was now news for the public. This takes us back to that major league/minor league conundrum. ESPN would have been all over this if it were an NFL player or NBA, NHL, MLB, whatever. I think the general moto media was too, though not in the clickbait style of throwing any and everything out there—rumors, hearsay, conspiracy theories, etc. Until the arrest record could be found and authenticated or a source within the team came forward or the athlete himself put out a statement, no responsible journalist wants to be the source of what turns out to be something entirely different from what was initially leaked/posted on social media. I imagine ESPN and other networks and news outlets are that way too with more mainstream sports, but in those cases, there are many more eyeballs on the sport, and thus many more sources, some reputable, some not. That's the nature of media in our modern world.

Here's hoping that Jason Anderson and his wife and family find their way through this whole ordeal.