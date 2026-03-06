The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 7, as Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the Indianapolis Supercross. This will be the third round of the 250SX East Division championship and will be our second Triple Crown event of the '26 season.
Check out how to watch the Indianapolis SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Indianapolis for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the Indianapolis SX: the Triple Crown races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. The Race Day Live broadcast will end with the two last chance qualifier races to determine the gate picks for the main program/night show Triple Crown races.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Indianapolis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The Talladega GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) kicks off this weekend with the MXGP of Argentina on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos). You can watch the action live on both days on MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports (might want to DVR this with the late night time!).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
IndianapolisTriple Crown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 7
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
TalladegaSaturday, March 7
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of ArgentinaSunday, March 8
- MX2 Time QualifyingLiveMarch 7 - 11:15 AM
- MXGP Time QualifyingLiveMarch 7 - 11:55 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 7 - 1:15 PM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 7 - 2:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 8 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 8 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 8 - 2:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 8 - 3:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2March 9 - 12:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2March 9 - 1:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Friday, March 6, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, March 7, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 6:00pm Supercross Watch Party: Indianapolis SX
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 8, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross Race Center
Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report
Indianapolis Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|35
|
Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Talladega GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Recommended Reading
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lucas Oil Stadium
Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama
Track Address: 3366 Speedway Boulevard, Lincoln, AL 35096
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round nine.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|45
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|43
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|40
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|39
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|37
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|171
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|170
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|151
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|151
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|42
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|37
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|29
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|28
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|46
|2
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|38
|4
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|35
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|34
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|55
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|51
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|46
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|32
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|31
2025 Championship Finish
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|928
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|919
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|845
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|798
|5
|Camden McLellan
|636
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|956
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|917
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|678
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|620
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|608