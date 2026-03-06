Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Indianapolis SX, Talladega GNCC, and MXGP of Argentina TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Indianapolis SX, Talladega GNCC, and MXGP of Argentina TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 6, 2026, 6:00am
Río Negro, Argentina MXGP of ArgentinaFIM Motocross World Championship

The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 7, as Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the Indianapolis Supercross. This will be the third round of the 250SX East Division championship and will be our second Triple Crown event of the '26 season.

Check out how to watch the Indianapolis SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Indianapolis for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Indianapolis SX: the Triple Crown races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. The Race Day Live broadcast will end with the two last chance qualifier races to determine the gate picks for the main program/night show Triple Crown races. 

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Indianapolis also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The Talladega GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) kicks off this weekend with the MXGP of Argentina on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos). You can watch the action live on both days on MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports (might want to DVR this with the late night time!).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 7 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Talladega GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Argentina

     Sunday, March 8
    • MX2 Time Qualifying 
      Live
      March 7 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Qualifying 
      Live
      March 7 - 11:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 7 - 1:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 7 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 8 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 8 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 8 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 8 - 3:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      March 9 - 12:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      March 9 - 1:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Argentina MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern time).

Updated Indianapolis SX schedule
Updated Indianapolis SX schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Friday, March 6, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, March 7, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 6:00pm Supercross Watch Party: Indianapolis SX
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 8, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Indianapolis Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Center

Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report

Indianapolis Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Revised: March 3 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
35 Drew Adams
Drew Adams 		Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 7, 2026
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Revised: March 3 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Talladega GNCC

Talladega GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium
Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama
Track Address: 3366 Speedway Boulevard, Lincoln, AL 35096

Directions to Talladega Superspeedway

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round nine.

  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview01
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview02
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview03
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview04
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview05
    Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Talladega GNCC Layout
Talladega GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 45
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 43
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 40
4Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 39
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 37
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 171
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 170
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 151
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 151
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 42
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 37
3Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
4Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 29
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 28
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 46
2Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 38
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 35
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 34
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 55
2Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 51
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 46
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 32
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 31
Full Standings

2025 Championship Finish

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 928
2Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 919
3Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 845
4Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 798
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 636
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 956
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 917
3Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 678
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 620
5Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 608
Full Standings
New stories have been posted