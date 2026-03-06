Triple Crown Format
For the second time this season we’ll see the action play out in a Triple Crown format. If you’re not familiar with this variation, it differs in the fact that there are three main events races per class, and the scores are added together to determine an overall winner. Eli Tomac is very good in Triple Crowns, but it was Cooper Webb who took the overall win in Houston at the season’s first Triple Crown race. Who will take advantage of the unique format on Saturday? -Aaron Hansel
Advantageous Structure
There is nobody in the paddock who has the explosive speed of Ken Roczen right out of the gate. Roczen is simply incredible in the opening laps of races, and in situations when he ends up getting passed, it almost always comes significantly later in the race. Well, Triple Crown races are 12 minutes plus a lap, as opposed to a regular main event, which is twenty minutes plus a lap. In Houston Roczen won the first main event, but went 5-4 in the second too, garnering third overall. Can he improve on that in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Then There Was One (Point)
Hunter Lawrence has done a great job to fight off Tomac’s attempts to regain the red plate since Lawrence took over the points lead in Glendale, but that hasn’t prevented Tomac from bringing the heat, just like he did in Daytona last week. After that win he now trails Lawrence by a single point. Will he get the red plate back in Indianapolis, or will Lawrence retain the lead for another round? -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|171
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|170
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|151
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|151
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
Signs of Life
Garrett Marchbanks was seventh in Daytona. He no doubt wants more than that, but considering he’s DNF’d the last two races, and before that his best finish this season has been 13th, this seventh probably feels pretty good. The transition to the 450SX class has been rough for Marchbanks so far, but sometimes all it takes is a good race to turn things around. Was Daytona the race Marchbanks needed to get things on track? -Hansel
Back-to-Back
Everyone wants to win Daytona, and Seth Hammaker checked that box last Saturday. He did it in grand fashion too, taking the holeshot and leading every single lap of the race. Hammaker has won races and competed for wins in the past, so seeing him win in Daytona comes as no surprise. The question now is, will he go back-to-back in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Whoop Master
Cole Davies is a tremendous rider, and he’ll no doubt get his first win of 2026 soon. One of the things that makes him so dangerous is his ungodly speed through the whoops. Earlier this week in Breakdown, Jason Thomas said this of Cole Davies:
“His [whoop] technique is superb for starters. Second, he is fearless in them. One could argue that either of these could be the cause and effect but one thing’s for sure, the combo is lethal.”
We’ll see if Davies puts his skills to work at this weekend’s Triple Crown and gets his first W of the season. -Hansel
Critical Mass
The third round of the 250SX East Division has the potential to be a critical in terms of points. Right now, things are tight, with the top five separated by just eight points. Indianapolis could be the race where Pierce Brown starts stretching out a points lead, or it could be the race where guys like Davies or Daxton Bennick have great rides and tighten things up even more. It could even be the round where Hammaker takes the lead and doesn’t look back! We’ll see what the points look like after the action ends in Indy this weekend. -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|45
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|43
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|40
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|39
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|37
Ruts
The track in Indy is always rutted due to Indiana soil in wintertime. This makes it tricky to simply circulate the course some years, let alone go fast. One of the best to ever do it in Indy is Ken Roczen, as he has four wins there. But that rutted rough track also suites Cooper Webbs style, and he won there last year. It’s fitting because both of these riders need another win if they are going to stay in this championship fight. Can either one pull it off this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
Breakthrough
Joey Savatgy has been riding great so far this season, consistently in the 5-8 range. He has only ever scored better than that one time before at the Minneapolis supercross way back in 2019 when he got a fourth. Rumor is he got some parts from Honda HRC Progressive, so his results could climb even more from here. Could he break into that lead group soon and match, or better, his best finish? -Whitmore
Halfway There
Halfway through the second main on Saturday, we will officially be halfway through this 2026 supecross season (time fly’s when the racing is this good). Seems odd to think about with 250 East just getting started, but this second half of the season is when things will really start tightening up for the 450 riders, and every mistake and pass matters. Who can stay in it and focused for the next nine rounds? -Whitmore