Ruts

The track in Indy is always rutted due to Indiana soil in wintertime. This makes it tricky to simply circulate the course some years, let alone go fast. One of the best to ever do it in Indy is Ken Roczen, as he has four wins there. But that rutted rough track also suites Cooper Webbs style, and he won there last year. It’s fitting because both of these riders need another win if they are going to stay in this championship fight. Can either one pull it off this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore

Breakthrough

Joey Savatgy has been riding great so far this season, consistently in the 5-8 range. He has only ever scored better than that one time before at the Minneapolis supercross way back in 2019 when he got a fourth. Rumor is he got some parts from Honda HRC Progressive, so his results could climb even more from here. Could he break into that lead group soon and match, or better, his best finish? -Whitmore

Halfway There

Halfway through the second main on Saturday, we will officially be halfway through this 2026 supecross season (time fly’s when the racing is this good). Seems odd to think about with 250 East just getting started, but this second half of the season is when things will really start tightening up for the 450 riders, and every mistake and pass matters. Who can stay in it and focused for the next nine rounds? -Whitmore