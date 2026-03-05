Ty Masterpool Suffers Torn Labrum

Bad news for Ty Masterpool and Gizmo Racing Yamaha. While preparing for the first round of the 250SX East Division in Arlington, Masterpool sustained a shoulder injury. In a press release the team said:

What makes it especially frustrating is that it wasn’t the result of a crash or any mechanical issue, just an unfortunate, freak incident while riding.

Since the initial injury it was discovered that Masterpool had sustained a torn labrum, which will require surgery. There isn't a hard timetable on his return but the team said Masterpool will be out for several months.