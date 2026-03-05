Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Results
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Full Schedule

Ty Masterpool Suffers Torn Labrum

March 5, 2026, 12:10pm
Bad news for Ty Masterpool and Gizmo Racing Yamaha. While preparing for the first round of the 250SX East Division in Arlington, Masterpool sustained a shoulder injury. In a press release the team said:

What makes it especially frustrating is that it wasn’t the result of a crash or any mechanical issue, just an unfortunate, freak incident while riding.

Since the initial injury it was discovered that Masterpool had sustained a torn labrum, which will require surgery. There isn't a hard timetable on his return but the team said Masterpool will be out for several months.

