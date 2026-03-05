Kawasaki Welcomes Ryan Villopoto Back to Brand with New Deal

Ryan Villopoto is back with the brands he won all his professional titles with, as Kawasaki and Thor announced new deals in a welcome back post. Also, Yamaha, which hired Villopoto as a BluCru ambassador in 2018, thanked him for his efforts.

No details were announced but we can guess that Villopoto is taking an ambassador role with Kawasaki. Don't expect him to line up for a professional supercross race anytime soon. That would be wild, though! Also...maybe we'll see him on that long-awaited Kawasaki two-stroke whenever that comes out?

You can check out the social posts from all the brands below.