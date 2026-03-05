Results Archive
Indianapolis Injury Report: Who's In and Who's Out in Indiana

March 5, 2026, 12:30pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

A big crash at A1 left Barcia with a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He hasn’t raced since, but he is back on the bike. At this time there is not an eta on his return.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season due to a broken wrist sustained on press day before A1.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason broke his collarbone in Houston and is planning to be back in Birmingham.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb | In Out

Ferrandis went down in his heat race in Daytona and was hit by another rider as he was remounting. He sprained his thumb in the incident and ended up pulling out early in the main event. At time of posting he was scheduled to ride. He’s also scheduled to ride press day.

Update: Ferrandis will sit Indianapolis out. He doesn't have any broken bones or ligament damage, but when he rode on Thursday he was in a lot of pain and his grip strength was insufficient.

Align Media

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner fractured his hand on press day in Houston. The plan is for him to return to racing in Birmingham.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire sustained two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals when his handlebars came down on his foot in a crash that happened before Seattle. He’ll likely be back before the end of the season, but at the moment there is no timetable on his return.

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow underwent surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He plans on coming back this season, but right now there is no ETA for his return.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle before the season. He’s expected to miss roughly three months in total, but will most likely return before the season ends.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller had a big one in Glendale, in which he suffered a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia. He’s out for the immediate future.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg sustained a concussion and broke his left arm in San Diego. He’s out for the season. 

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | TBD

Prado hasn’t raced since hurting his shoulder during qualifying in Seattle. He didn’t sustain major damage, but he did have a lot of swelling and irritation. Following Daytona, Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison said there’s a good chance Prado races Indianapolis, and if he doesn’t, he’d be back for Birmingham. At time of posting the team was still waiting for Prado to ride in order to make a final decision on his status for Saturday.

Chase Sexton – Back, Hip | TBD Out

Sexton went down hard during the week before Daytona and was forced to sit out the action in Florida due to pain in his lower back and hip. At time of posting a final decision on his status for Indianapolis had not been made.

Update: Monster Energy Kawasaki has announced Sexton will miss Indianapolis this weekend.

250SX East Division

Drew Adams – Thumb | Out

Adams suffered a broken thumb when he crashed in the 250SX main event in Daytona. His goal was to race Indianapolis, but the team's pre-race preview noted Adams will be sidelined for this weekend.

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran will return to racing at some point this season after breaking his collarbone before the start of the 250SX East Division championship, but it won’t be in Indianapolis.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out

Linville hopes to come back before the end of the season after suffering “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division.

Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out

Masterpool sustained a shoulder injury while preparing for Arlington in what the team describes as “an unfortunate freak incident while riding.” He’s out for the time being, and at this point we don’t have an ETA on his return.

Update: We have learned Masterpool suffered a torn labrum, which will require surgery. He'll be out for several months.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.

Julien Beaumer – Back

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs. However, he did start riding again a few days ago.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms

Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.

Jack Chambers – Wrist

Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.

Ty Freehill – Wrist

Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder

Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.

Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib

Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston.

New stories have been posted