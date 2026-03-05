For Hammaker, the 2026 Daytona Supercross was by no means an easy race for the 2021 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year.

“No, not at all,” commented Hammaker on his fourth career supercross victory. “I started off the first qualifying really good. I qualified fastest. Going into the second qualifier, I was riding for a few laps and went to go put down a fast one and had a really big crash. Luckily, I was able to get up and not really feel too bad from it. I was just a little banged up. For what the crash was, I got very lucky. I actually wanted to get back on the bike to finish out that qualifier but I got up and my bike was just too bent up to keep riding. I went back and just kind of chilled out until the night show. It felt like the longest three hours waiting for the heat race to come around. I just wanted to get out there and put that crash behind me. I had a pretty good heat race. I felt really good on the bike. And then heading into the main event, I just executed the start perfectly. I got the holeshot and then never looked back. I tried to minimize the mistakes. I felt like I rode really well. It was just a clean race. But it was definitely not an easy race day, I made it kind of tough on myself after the practice crash, but I was super happy to rebound like I did and go out there and win. To bounce back like I did made that win feel that much better.”

It was a super-special win for the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki effort. Hammaker reflected on team owner Mitch Payton’s reaction to the victory which snapped a seven-race win streak by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing organization.

“Mitch was pumped for me,” said Hammaker. “Yeah, he was super stoked. We were just talking about the race. It’s always amazing to win for Mitch and the guys. It was the first win of the season and that’s always special.”

Hammaker’s Daytona win comes a week after his hard fought fourth place finish in the 250SX East Division opening round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Arlington was a fourth place finish. It wasn’t my greatest stuff, but it was just kind of nice to get the first one underway with a solid result. Obviously I wanted to be on the podium and I was just shy of that. I just really didn’t gel with the track. I was struggling in the whoop section really bad in the main event and was just struggling to find my flow around the rest of the track. Fourth is really just what I had that night. I tried to make a push at those top guys, but I didn’t have it and I didn’t risk too much. The first race of the season was a fourth and that’s all I have to say about that one. But we’re right there in the points. We gained some points back and we’re only two points down from the lead right now. A lot of racing left, but we’re in a good spot.”