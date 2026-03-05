Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
News
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Dylan Ferrandis to Sit Out Indianapolis Supercross

March 5, 2026, 3:00pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Add Dylan Ferrandis to the injury list for this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Indianapolis, as the Ducati rider hurt his thumb at Daytona. Tests this week indicated no broken bones or damaged ligaments in the crash, but, when Ferrandis tried to ride today (Thursday) he realized his grip strength won't allow him to race safely this weekend.

The series has a weekend off after Indy, so it's not surprising to see some riders think better of racing this weekend and instead use the break to get in extended recovery time. We'd say it's likely you'll see some riders return two weeks from now in Birmingham.

The following is a press release from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Team

Corona, CA, March 5, 2026 — Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing rider Dylan Ferrandis will sit out this weekend’s Indianapolis round of the AMA Supercross Championship as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during last Saturday’s race in Daytona International Speedway.

Ferrandis crashed during his 450SX heat race in Daytona, hyperextending his thumb. Despite the injury, he attempted to compete in the evening’s main event but suffered another crash and was forced to retire early.

An MRI conducted earlier this week showed no broken bones or ligament damage. However, significant fluid buildup, inflammation, and bruising remain in the injured thumb. After attempting to ride during practice on Thursday, Ferrandis experienced weakness in his grip and determined he would be unable to safely compete in Indianapolis.

“I had an MRI on Tuesday and the results were positive with no broken bones and no ligament damage,” said Ferrandis. “I tried to ride today (Thursday) before I was planning to fly to Indy, but right away on the first lap I felt my thumb was not capable of pushing or holding onto the handlebars, so I have decided not to race this weekend. It is very frustrating and I am very bummed for myself and the team.”

Ferrandis will use this weekend and the upcoming off weekend to focus on rest, rehabilitation, and recovery with the goal of returning for Round 10 of the championship in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ooops. We would expect Ferrandis to return for Birmingham after next weekend's break for the series.
Ooops. We would expect Ferrandis to return for Birmingham after next weekend's break for the series. Align Media


