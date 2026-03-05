Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Results
Sat Mar 7
Sat Mar 7
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Sun Mar 8
Full Schedule

Chase Sexton to Miss Indianapolis Supercross

March 5, 2026, 1:05pm
Chase Sexton to Miss Indianapolis Supercross
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy Kawasaki has announced Chase Sexton will sit out round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Indianapolis Saturday due to injuries sustained in a practice crash before Daytona.

The injuries also kept him out of the Daytona round of the series.

Since his move this off-season from Red Bull KTM to the team, Sexton has just one podium (his Anaheim 2 SX win) in the first eight rounds of 2026 as he sits fifth in the standings entering this weekend's ninth round in Indy.


