Round 9 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the second Triple Crown event of the year. I’ve long said that Indy is a very underrated city. Back when I first visited in the late ‘90s, this wasn’t the case. City planners have done a great job of revitalizing downtown into one of the more vibrant environments of the year. Once a seemingly dying industrial town has transformed into a fun place to visit, especially on a race weekend. With weather somehow pushing into the 60’s and 70’s, we are going to get a good one!

The start is a long one, spanning nearly the entire length of the stadium. Bending into a right hander at top speed will be tricky, too. Riders will need that rear brake more than they would on a short chute. The upside of the longer start is two-fold: the outside gates have more of an opportunity to overcome with more distance to cover (changes the geometry). Also, the longer distance gives riders room to maneuver and create distance versus the short starts where everyone is locked arm-in-arm (like Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker in Arlington).

The first rhythm section spans the visitor sideline of Lucas Oil Stadium and has a few options. The biggest variable is the first jump. If it’s built in a manner that riders can get the lift to triple from it, they could then go 3-3-3-1. With this jump being in the first corner, there is a real chance that it’s a bit smaller and riders are forced to go 2-3-3-2 instead. If it’s very small, they could wheelie it and go 3-3-3 into the next corner. Lots of options but it all depends on how that first jump is constructed.

The end of the rhythm is met with a netted 180 right and ideally, a triple-onto-tabletop and hop off, followed by a standard supercross triple. Many of the 250’s will be forced to double and then tabletop to single. This secondary option will be much slower so this could be a litmus test for the tiers.

A 180 left slingshots riders back alongside and into a whoops section. Indy whoops are typically rutty and ever-changing. Last year, Cole Davies was making up a lot of time by being able to blitz while others couldn’t. Watch for that factor this year, too. Most will end up jumping by main event time but riders like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen will want to blitz while Cooper Webb will want to jump.