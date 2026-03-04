The second round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Florida. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win over Grant Davis (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Beta).

And straight out of the gnarly department, Brandy Richards won the WXC Class overall with a broken leg!

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Wild Boar GNCC.