Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Bike Video Highlights

March 4, 2026, 9:00am
Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Bike Video Highlights
Palatka, FL Wild BoarProgressive GNCC Racing

The second round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Florida. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win over Grant Davis (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Beta).

And straight out of the gnarly department, Brandy Richards won the WXC Class overall with a broken leg!

Watch the video highlights—the shorter highlights from the RacerTV broadcast plus then longer, raw edit—from the Wild Boar GNCC.

Video Highlights

2026 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC - Round 2 | Bike Highlights

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC

Wild Boar GNCC Results

GNCC

Wild Boar - Overall Race

February 28, 2026
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:37:02.158 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:37:57.173 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:40:03.857 Sterling, IL United States Beta
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:42:01.490 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Josh Strang Josh Strang 02:42:30.578 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

February 28, 2026
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:43:30.170 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
2 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:45:54.864 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
3 Jack Edmondson Jack Edmondson 02:46:37.018 Waynesburg, PA United States TRI
4 Gavin J Simon Gavin J Simon 02:47:44.518 Donalds, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine 03:01:57.139 Canada Canada KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC Race

February 28, 2026
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:54:35.770 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:54:57.779 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:57:46.138 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:09:57.879 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:09:58.859 Millville, NJ United States KTM
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 42
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 37
3Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
4Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 29
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 28
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 46
2Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 38
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 35
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 34
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 55
2Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 51
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 46
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 32
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 31
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted