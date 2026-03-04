Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
Deacon Denno on Daytona SMX Next Win: “I've made a bunch of gains in one year”

March 4, 2026, 1:30pm
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Deacon Denno finished 14th in the SMX Next – Supercross race at Daytona International Speedway in March 2025. Now, one year later, he took the SMX Next race win.

After two rough SMX next races in ’25—14th and 22nd at Daytona and Birmingham and not even qualifying for the championship finale—the now 17-year-old has made significant progress since then. Following a P2 in the Houston SMX Next qualifying event, Denno took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night.

“It feels insane,” he said on winning at the speedway. “Doing it in front of this big crowd, it's crazy. Just looking up on the gate's insane. I've made a bunch of gains in one year, so to do that, it feels good. And to get the win, it feels insane.”

I'm stoked,” he added. “To watch just all these guys like Tomac, he's done it eight times, it's a special place, and it feels insane to do in front of the crowd. With how much history is behind this place, it feels really good.”

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

This win is not only Denno’s first SMX Next race win, but it is also the first SMX Next race win for the Triumph brand, adding another accolade to the recently introduced motocross bike and full SuperMotocross race program.

“The bike's really good,” Denno said. “We've been working our butts off. The whole team, the past three years or so, they've been doing it. I'm new to it. They worked really hard, and we're progressing real fast.”

Deacon Denno's 2026 SMX Next qualifying race results 

Deacon Denno

Deacon Denno

Fort Worth, TX United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		SMX NextFebruary 28, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
2
Supercross 
Houston 		SMX NextJanuary 31, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
5
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		SMX NextJanuary 24, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results

Denno (5-2-1) is one of only two riders to finish inside the top five at all three SMX Next qualifying events raced so far this supercross season, joining only Landen Gordon (3-3-2). His plan was to race the tamed down Ricky Carmichael Amatuer Daytona Supercross (RCSX) at the speedway earlier this week but decided to keep his focus to the SMX Next program.

“No, I'm skipping out on the amateur stuff, just focusing on the Future [SMX Next] stuff for now and see where it takes us after that,” he said.

“I think it's just the track is a lot different from what we've been practicing,” he explained. “We practice obviously a full size supercross track, so to come here... Last year, I think it was like a corner track. It wasn't a great track. So, to see that the next day, it's not something I'd look forward to doing right now, especially when I'm practicing full-time supercross. So, I just focus ahead to my next event. That's Birmingham, and that's the one that counts. So, I think that's what I'm looking forward to.”

The March 21 Birmingham SX SMX Next event will be the final qualifying race in the program before the April 25 Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship finale, which Denno is now qualified for this go round.

"Mentally, I’m in a good spot right now,” he said. “I’m stoked where I’m at.”

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
