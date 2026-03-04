Deacon Denno on Daytona SMX Next Win: “I've made a bunch of gains in one year”

Deacon Denno finished 14th in the SMX Next – Supercross race at Daytona International Speedway in March 2025. Now, one year later, he took the SMX Next race win.
After two rough SMX next races in ’25—14th and 22nd at Daytona and Birmingham and not even qualifying for the championship finale—the now 17-year-old has made significant progress since then. Following a P2 in the Houston SMX Next qualifying event, Denno took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night.
“It feels insane,” he said on winning at the speedway. “Doing it in front of this big crowd, it's crazy. Just looking up on the gate's insane. I've made a bunch of gains in one year, so to do that, it feels good. And to get the win, it feels insane.”
I'm stoked,” he added. “To watch just all these guys like Tomac, he's done it eight times, it's a special place, and it feels insane to do in front of the crowd. With how much history is behind this place, it feels really good.”
This win is not only Denno’s first SMX Next race win, but it is also the first SMX Next race win for the Triumph brand, adding another accolade to the recently introduced motocross bike and full SuperMotocross race program.
“The bike's really good,” Denno said. “We've been working our butts off. The whole team, the past three years or so, they've been doing it. I'm new to it. They worked really hard, and we're progressing real fast.”
Deacon Denno's 2026 SMX Next qualifying race results
Deacon DennoFort Worth, TX
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossDaytona
|SMX Next
|February 28, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|2
SupercrossHouston
|SMX Next
|January 31, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
|5
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|SMX Next
|January 24, 2026
|Triumph TF 250-X
Denno (5-2-1) is one of only two riders to finish inside the top five at all three SMX Next qualifying events raced so far this supercross season, joining only Landen Gordon (3-3-2). His plan was to race the tamed down Ricky Carmichael Amatuer Daytona Supercross (RCSX) at the speedway earlier this week but decided to keep his focus to the SMX Next program.
“No, I'm skipping out on the amateur stuff, just focusing on the Future [SMX Next] stuff for now and see where it takes us after that,” he said.
“I think it's just the track is a lot different from what we've been practicing,” he explained. “We practice obviously a full size supercross track, so to come here... Last year, I think it was like a corner track. It wasn't a great track. So, to see that the next day, it's not something I'd look forward to doing right now, especially when I'm practicing full-time supercross. So, I just focus ahead to my next event. That's Birmingham, and that's the one that counts. So, I think that's what I'm looking forward to.”
The March 21 Birmingham SX SMX Next event will be the final qualifying race in the program before the April 25 Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship finale, which Denno is now qualified for this go round.
"Mentally, I’m in a good spot right now,” he said. “I’m stoked where I’m at.”
- Supercross
BirminghamSMX Next
Saturday, March 21