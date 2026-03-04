Less than a handful of races into his professional racing career, Dudney has felt comfortable and very much at home within the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing organization.

“They are pretty happy,” commented Dudney. “I just want to go ride and have fun and obviously put in a 100-percent effort every time I go out. I’ve always done that. They haven’t really had to say anything because I’m pretty hard on myself. If something isn’t great, I’m going to be the first to tell myself that I need to do better. They haven’t really said much. Just go out there and just ride and just learn. This year is all learning. There aren’t really any expectations. I’m there to just soak it all in and come out swinging next year for supercross. I just want to take what I earn this year and put into next year and be ready. I have learned a lot more than what I did in the first two SMX Next rounds. Just that one pro race in Arlington, I learned a lot more than I ever have. I didn’t think I’d learn that much more. I was learning pretty simple stuff. Sometimes you don’t always realize that simple stuff until you are in that moment. I’m learning to be a little bit more aggressive and a little bit more patient on the first lap. In the heat race last weekend, I was behind Cole Davies, and I was in second gear instead of first gear before the whoops and that three-in jump and I just cased it. I just need to slow down the first few laps a little bit and just be calm and then more aggressive on passing in the main event.

“I know I have the speed to definitely be in the top five,” he continued. “It all comes down to the start and then once you get a start, it’s game on. I like being the new guy out there. It’s exciting. I have all these people that I’ve never met in my life come up to me and tell me that they’re excited to see me out there and to watch me race. They give me fist bumps and stuff. It’s just awesome. I enjoy it, for sure. I love having fans that are out there just cheering me on. that means a lot to me to have fans like that.”