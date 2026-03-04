Brian Deegan speaks to just what goes into sending his daughter Hailie out to compete in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series West stock car classification, as well as monitoring his son Haiden in the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship.

"I think a lot of people don't understand the full commitment of it all," said the racer who ghosted his Team Moto XXX Suzuki RM125 across the finish line after winning the Los Angeles Coliseum round of the 1997 AMA 125cc West Region Supercross Series. "It's not just sport and not just racing but working hard and accomplishing goals."

A handful of days after Hailie Deegan powered to an excellent sixth-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series West Oil Workers 150 at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway, Brian Deegan, after a quick trip to the grocery store, stopped in his tracks to talk about his family and its place in American motor racing.

"Yeah, Hailie is old enough now to have her flow and her program going," explained Deegan, the winner of 16 X Games medals during his Freestyle Motocross and Rally Car competitive career. "To be honest, if I was around her as much as I possibly could be, I'd say we could get even better results out of it. There is only so much time I have. And with Haiden, we had to make the commitment to move from California to Tallahassee because Star Racing moved here. I've been around racing long enough to where I'm not guessing. Ninety-nine percent of the time, I'm sure of what to do to win. I've been there and done it a bunch of times. You do what it takes to win. So, we moved here to Tallahassee because Star has their engine shop, suspension shop, and the full race team on the premises with multiple tracks. There is no better scenario than that. That's what I created when I built my own off-road race team. I had a race shop and a racetrack at the house. We tested right there. If we had a problem, we fixed it. It is the formula to win. I feel like if these race teams don't have that, they're not going to win! At the end of the day, Honda's got it, right? Honda does it with the Lawrences. Yamaha does it. Kawasaki doesn't do it. Now you look at Suzuki, and I don't think they do it. I don't even know what they do, honestly. You know what my point is. There is a formula that works. KTM does it. They have a race shop and a racetrack right at their shop. It's just what you've got to do.