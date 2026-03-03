Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Valentin Guillod: "I didn't think I would qualify for a SX Main Event at 33 years old”

March 3, 2026, 1:15pm
Valentin Guillod:
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

At 33 years old, Valentin Guillod made his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night.

The long-time FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) competitor came to the United States of America for the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he finished ninth in the 450 Class championship. 

Now in his first season of supercross racing, the Swiss rider missed the 250SX East Division Championship opener (Arlington SX) main event but qualified for the Daytona SX one week later. Guillod finished 14th in the 250SX main event at Daytona International Speedway.

His post-race quote from the team read:

"16 years after watching my first supercross in Anaheim 2010, I didn't think I would qualify for a SX Main Event at 33 years old. It was a great experience, each session I learned and progressed. Daytona was more of a SMX style track for me and my speed in the whoops was great. I'm going to continue to improve! Thanks to the Team and Sponsors for making a dream come true."

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted