At 33 years old, Valentin Guillod made his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night.

The long-time FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) competitor came to the United States of America for the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he finished ninth in the 450 Class championship.

Now in his first season of supercross racing, the Swiss rider missed the 250SX East Division Championship opener (Arlington SX) main event but qualified for the Daytona SX one week later. Guillod finished 14th in the 250SX main event at Daytona International Speedway.

His post-race quote from the team read: