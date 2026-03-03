Valentin Guillod: "I didn't think I would qualify for a SX Main Event at 33 years old”
At 33 years old, Valentin Guillod made his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night.
The long-time FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) competitor came to the United States of America for the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he finished ninth in the 450 Class championship.
Now in his first season of supercross racing, the Swiss rider missed the 250SX East Division Championship opener (Arlington SX) main event but qualified for the Daytona SX one week later. Guillod finished 14th in the 250SX main event at Daytona International Speedway.
His post-race quote from the team read:
"16 years after watching my first supercross in Anaheim 2010, I didn't think I would qualify for a SX Main Event at 33 years old. It was a great experience, each session I learned and progressed. Daytona was more of a SMX style track for me and my speed in the whoops was great. I'm going to continue to improve! Thanks to the Team and Sponsors for making a dream come true."