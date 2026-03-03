Results Archive
Straight Out of the Gnarly Department: Brandy Richards Wins WXC Wild Boar GNCC with Broken Leg!

March 3, 2026, 2:10pm
Straight Out of the Gnarly Department: Brandy Richards Wins WXC Wild Boar GNCC with Broken Leg!
Palatka, FL Wild BoarProgressive GNCC Racing

Straight out of the gnarly department: Brandy Richards won the Wild Boar GNCC with a broken leg!

The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider broke the fibula in her left leg at the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series opener Big Buck GNCC back on February 15. Richards not only finished that race, but she finished second!

“Some good and bad coming out of the first round of @gncc_racing 😮‍💨 Good news is that was the first mud race I actually felt comfortable in, I’m very happy with how I rode. My best start to a season with a 2nd 🙌🏻 Bad news is I got in another fight with a tree on the third lap and broke my fibula in my left leg 😬 not the best feeling, but I’m happy I was able to finish strong. I’m ready to suffer for the next month or so.

Big shoutout to @sos_safetyonsite Dr. Tanner for the X-ray after the race and helping me get a game plan together to start the healing process 🙌🏻”

Just two weeks later, Richards has won round two, Sunday's Wild Boar GNCC.

 Richards (55 points) also leaves the second round in the championship lead, as she sits four points ahead of round one winner Danielle McDonald (51 points) and Korie Steede (46 points).

The third round takes place this weekend at the Talladega GNCC on March 7 and 8, before two weekends off before the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on March 28 and 29.

Wild Boar GNCC WXC Results

GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC

February 28, 2026
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:54:35.770 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:54:57.779 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:57:46.138 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:09:57.879 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:09:58.859 Millville, NJ United States KTM
Full Results

WXC Championship Standings

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 55
2Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 51
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 46
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 32
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 31
Full Standings
