Straight out of the gnarly department: Brandy Richards won the Wild Boar GNCC with a broken leg!
The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider broke the fibula in her left leg at the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series opener Big Buck GNCC back on February 15. Richards not only finished that race, but she finished second!
“Some good and bad coming out of the first round of @gncc_racing 😮💨 Good news is that was the first mud race I actually felt comfortable in, I’m very happy with how I rode. My best start to a season with a 2nd 🙌🏻 Bad news is I got in another fight with a tree on the third lap and broke my fibula in my left leg 😬 not the best feeling, but I’m happy I was able to finish strong. I’m ready to suffer for the next month or so.
Big shoutout to @sos_safetyonsite Dr. Tanner for the X-ray after the race and helping me get a game plan together to start the healing process 🙌🏻”
Just two weeks later, Richards has won round two, Sunday's Wild Boar GNCC.
Richards (55 points) also leaves the second round in the championship lead, as she sits four points ahead of round one winner Danielle McDonald (51 points) and Korie Steede (46 points).
The third round takes place this weekend at the Talladega GNCC on March 7 and 8, before two weekends off before the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on March 28 and 29.
Wild Boar GNCC WXC Results
Wild Boar - WXCFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:54:35.770
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:54:57.779
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|01:57:46.138
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:09:57.879
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:09:58.859
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
WXC Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|55
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|51
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|46
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|32
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|31