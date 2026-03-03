Joey Savatgy has had a strong start in Monster Energy AMA Supercross so far this season. He has been in the top ten in six of the eight races so far, logging another fifth-place finish in Daytona. While the top four in the championship have set themselves apart, Joey is solidly in that second group of riders looking to break into the top four. After being third in timed qualifying and getting second in his heat, Joey was disappointed he wasn’t able to start up front to see how he stacked up in the main. He came through fifth at the checkered flag. Steve Matthes talked to Joey after the race about breaking into that lead group, scoop tires, track layout, and more.

Racer X: All right, Joey Savatgy, another good night. And coming up, I think you were ninth to fifth, somewhere around there. Like, it was a really good ride from you again here in Daytona. Good job, man.

Joey Savatgy: Thank you. Yeah, no, it was good. I mean, it's hard to be upset about a fifth, right? You know, the only bummer for me is just by the time I got to fifth, to see that next group in front of me was so far ahead of me. I was kinda by myself and…

Yeah, but they are factory riders making a ton of money.

Yeah, but just as good as I felt today, it was one of those days that I would have loved to have gotten away with them and just seen, you know, like, maybe I still get my ass kicked in and they yard me. But to have the speed that I felt like I did today and as good as I felt, I never gave myself a chance to see what could have happened in the main. So, yeah, we'll go home this week, I'll be able do some starts, and we'll try to be better.

Where'd you think you were gaining on Malcolm?

Oh, before I passed him. Little bit everywhere. Like, I think he's saying that he's fine, but I think he's still nursing something a little bit because he starts off pretty good, but body language looks like fatigue. He's, like, favoring something. And that's what it looks like from my perspective, but just a little bit everywhere, like, able to kinda charge through things and absorb things and just a little bit here and there.