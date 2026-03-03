On Saturday at the Daytona Supercross, Evan Ferry finished a Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX main event for the first time in his career.

Ferry made his debut at the 2024 Detroit Supercross but was collected in that wild, dozen-rider pileup on the start, so his main event was over just a few seconds into it. Since then, Ferry has been injured and missed a lot of time with an Achilles tendon injury from Anaheim 1 in 2025 and other issues, only making 10 starts (all in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) after his first SX in February 2024.

Ferry finished tenth in the Arlington SX LCQ last weekend to start the 2026 season.

But at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, Ferry scored seventh in his heat race, transferring directly to the main event. A crash in the first turn hindered his result but he came through to eventually take the checkered flag in 21st. Finally, Ferry had finished a main event—756 days (or two years and 25 days) after that ’24 Detroit SX debut. Oddly, his number when he made the main event was #751.

Ferry said the following in the team’s post-race release: