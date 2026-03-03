Evan Ferry After Finishing First 250SX Main Event at Daytona SX: “A big weight lifted off of my shoulders”
On Saturday at the Daytona Supercross, Evan Ferry finished a Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX main event for the first time in his career.
Ferry made his debut at the 2024 Detroit Supercross but was collected in that wild, dozen-rider pileup on the start, so his main event was over just a few seconds into it. Since then, Ferry has been injured and missed a lot of time with an Achilles tendon injury from Anaheim 1 in 2025 and other issues, only making 10 starts (all in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) after his first SX in February 2024.
Ferry finished tenth in the Arlington SX LCQ last weekend to start the 2026 season.
But at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, Ferry scored seventh in his heat race, transferring directly to the main event. A crash in the first turn hindered his result but he came through to eventually take the checkered flag in 21st. Finally, Ferry had finished a main event—756 days (or two years and 25 days) after that ’24 Detroit SX debut. Oddly, his number when he made the main event was #751.
Ferry said the following in the team’s post-race release:
“It was a big step in the right direction tonight, I had some solid starts, made my first main event, and was able to take it all the way to the checkered flag. It wasn’t the finish I was hoping for, though. I went down in the first turn and ended up just riding it home from there…the bike was pretty twisted up, so I had to nurse it to the finish. That said, I’m really happy with my heat race performance. Qualifying was a little better this time, but there’s still work to do there. We made a few changes to the bike this weekend, and they definitely improved it. We’ll just keep building from here and keep getting better each weekend.”
Ferry posted on Instagram:
Tim Ferry, Evan's father and long-time racer in his own right as 1997 125SX East Champion, posted the following on Instagram:
"6 months ago while recovering from an Achilles tear we found a new cardiologist that specialized in Evans POTS (Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) @drcutchins after testing diagnosed him with May Thurner Syndrome. Compression of the iliac veins that required 2 stents to get blood to his heart and lungs. Dr Lesar from Chattanooga Tennessee @vicvascular did the surgery. He’s finally off blood pressure medication and salt for the first time in 9 years. At 17 the cardiologist at the mayo clinic believed he would grow out of it. Unfortunately it only got worse from 17-20 years old. Making the main Saturday was a personal win for our family. To see the relief, how great he felt, and the excitement after the heat race brought me back to why we do this sport. Just those little moments that make it all worth it. We have done a lot of work to learn what workload Evans body can handle now and it is great. We are encouraged that people and awareness for venous disease and its correlation with POTS is now published. Thank you to David Eller and the entire @phxracinghonda team for 2nd chances 👊🏻"