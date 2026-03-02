How fast was the GOAT? Listen (and watch) Ricky Carmichael rip a Honda CR250R around High Point Raceway during the early stages of his 2002 24-0 perfect season in AMA Motocross.

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.