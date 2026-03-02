Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
News
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Watch: Carmichael Shreds a Two-Stroke in 2002

March 2, 2026, 1:25pm
Mt. Morris, PA High Point RacewayAMA Pro Motocross Championship

How fast was the GOAT? Listen (and watch) Ricky Carmichael rip a Honda CR250R around High Point Raceway during the early stages of his 2002 24-0 perfect season in AMA Motocross.

