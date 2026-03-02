How much are you lacking on bike setup? Obviously, you didn't have much time to prep. So, are you chasing your tail a little bit with settings on the weekends?

Yeah, we're making a lot of changes on suspension most likely, and I think the movement wise is really good. But for whatever the reason, I'm trying to get a little more hold up. It's been kinda close to bottoming out, so, that's been hurting a little bit. But the guys are working really hard, and it's improving way better than last weekend. So, yeah, I think, next week, it should be better.

Last week, the stuff with the red light, you've had a week to think about it. Like you know, it wasn't in the rule book. We know all that stuff. Do you look back and are you pissed about it? Or do you kind of understand it? Or is it something that's motivating you? What's your feelings a week later?

Before to talk about the red light situation, I'm not speaking for my own benefit, but I do think it confused everyone. So, for my own safety and for my opponent's safety, I think they should make it a little more clear. And obviously, it's not cool to see them change the rule right after the race. So, after they announced that, it makes me feel it was a little bit unfair for me, which I heard that they had an issue with their remotes or whatever the reason is. So, yeah. I mean, I will take that second place. I think Pierce [Brown] rode great, so he can have that, but I think the points wise, can make it a little bit of fairness there.

After two races, if someone had told you, you would have one second place and another finish just off the box in fourth, would you take it?

Results wise? Yeah, I think last weekend was good. This weekend was also good. But like I say, I just made a mistake on the sand. I think that's more like on me. I knowing, you know, lacking on some something on a motorcycle or myself, I should have just honestly let it go. Maybe just take a second or just maybe let Davies go for this one. You know? But I think that was kind of I raced too hard, and it just was that was on me.

Going into Indy with the Triple Crown, any concerns there about fitness across all three main events or do you really feel like you're normal Jo?

Yeah. Fitness is there, and I'm doing my starts really good. So, I just need more pace. Let's get this hold up thing right, and then if I can grab, you know, another second or something, I think it'll be a game changer. So, yeah, triple count should be a good one.