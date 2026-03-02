The Pipes Motorsports Group has announced that Jason Anderson will be stepping away from Monster Energy AMA Supercross for an indefinite amount of time to address personal, family, and ongoing medical matters.

The news comes on the heels of Anderson missing Daytona due to what was described as ongoing medical issues. Then, after Daytona, news surfaced that Anderson had been arrested in December for domestic violence. We have since learned the State of Florida is either not filing charges against Anderson on this matter, or the charges have been dropped.

The PMG team says it is respecting Anderson’s privacy and will not be providing any further statements at this time.

The statement from “Pipes Motorsports Group reads as follows: