Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Pipes Motorsports Group: Jason Anderson “will be stepping away from Supercross competition for an indefinite period”

March 2, 2026, 7:20pm
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Pipes Motorsports Group has announced that Jason Anderson will be stepping away from Monster Energy AMA Supercross for an indefinite amount of time to address personal, family, and ongoing medical matters.

The news comes on the heels of Anderson missing Daytona due to what was described as ongoing medical issues. Then, after Daytona, news surfaced that Anderson had been arrested in December for domestic violence. We have since learned the State of Florida is either not filing charges against Anderson on this matter, or the charges have been dropped.

The PMG team says it is respecting Anderson’s privacy and will not be providing any further statements at this time. 

The statement from “Pipes Motorsports Group reads as follows:

“Pipes Motorsports Group announces that rider Jason Anderson will be stepping away from Supercross competition for an indefinite period to address personal, family, and ongoing medical matters. This decision was made jointly by Jason and his management team in coordination with the organization.

Pipes Motorsports Group respects Jason and his family’s privacy and fully supports his decision. No further statements will be made at this time.”

