Jason Anderson Provides Statement: "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt they’ve caused my wife, and family."
March 2, 2026, 9:00pm
Jason Anderson has responded with his own statement regarding his indefinite leave of absence from racing:
"I want to speak directly about the recent situation. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt they’ve caused my wife, and family.We are asking for privacy right now as my focus needs to be on my family. I’m stepping away indefinitely to give them my full attention and to work on being the husband and father they deserve."