Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Jason Anderson Provides Statement: "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt they’ve caused my wife, and family."

March 2, 2026, 9:00pm
Jason Anderson Provides Statement:

Jason Anderson has responded with his own statement regarding his indefinite leave of absence from racing:

"I want to speak directly about the recent situation. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt they’ve caused my wife, and family.We are asking for privacy right now as my focus needs to be on my family. I’m stepping away indefinitely to give them my full attention and to work on being the husband and father they deserve."

April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
