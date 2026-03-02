Jalek Swoll Penalized for “Grooming in Front of the Gate” Before Daytona 250SX Main Event

In a Sunday, post-race release from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) following Saturday night’s Daytona SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Several incidents from both the 250SX East Division and 450SX were reviewed, but only one resulted in a penalty.

Triumph’s Jalek Swoll was penalized two positions in the 250SX main event for “grooming in front of the gate” during the sight lap ahead of the race. The penalty was noted during the broadcast and a clip of Swoll’s move was shown as well. He finished the race eighth but is officially credited with tenth place.

Here is the note from Race Direction crew.

“250 Main – RD reviewed the gate during the site lap. Rider #56 observed “grooming in front of the gate” by an AMA official at the gate and confirmed on replay. This is his first offense and received a 2-position penalty post main event. He moves from 8th to 10th place.”

This follows suit with the AMA Supercross rulebook, which reads as follows.

1.8.10 STARTING PROCEDURES

5. Stopping immediately in front of the starting gate to do a burn-out prior to the sighting lap will be considered grooming in front of the starting gate.

With finishes of 21-10 to in the first two rounds of the 250SX East Division Championship, Swoll sits 14th in the standings.

Swoll said in Triumph's post-race release:

"It was a frustrating day. I never quite felt the way that I wanted, and I did not really get into a flow at all. I have finished my first main since 2024, however, and the only way is up from here. I feel confident that we can move in the right direction pretty quickly."

The release also noted the battle between Bryton Carroll and Marshal Weltin for the final transfer position in the 250SX LCQ. Carroll went off track after a block pass from Weltin. Carroll then crashed while going to the inside of Weltin several turns later. Carroll crashed on his own and Weltin went up over the split lane to get around Carroll’s downed bike, and Weltin took the final transfer spot.

The Race Direction crew reviewed this situation and no penalty was noted.