Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Jalek Swoll Penalized for “Grooming in Front of the Gate” Before Daytona 250SX Main Event

March 2, 2026, 2:00pm
Jalek Swoll Penalized for “Grooming in Front of the Gate” Before Daytona 250SX Main Event
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

In a Sunday, post-race release from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) following Saturday night’s Daytona SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Several incidents from both the 250SX East Division and 450SX were reviewed, but only one resulted in a penalty.

Triumph’s Jalek Swoll was penalized two positions in the 250SX main event for “grooming in front of the gate” during the sight lap ahead of the race. The penalty was noted during the broadcast and a clip of Swoll’s move was shown as well. He finished the race eighth but is officially credited with tenth place.

Here is the note from Race Direction crew.

“250 Main – RD reviewed the gate during the site lap.  Rider #56 observed “grooming in front of the gate” by an AMA official at the gate and confirmed on replay.  This is his first offense and received a 2-position penalty post main event.  He moves from 8th to 10th place.”

This follows suit with the AMA Supercross rulebook, which reads as follows.

1.8.10 STARTING PROCEDURES
5. Stopping immediately in front of the starting gate to do a burn-out prior to the sighting lap will be considered grooming in front of the starting gate. 

With finishes of 21-10 to in the first two rounds of the 250SX East Division Championship, Swoll sits 14th in the standings.

Swoll said in Triumph's post-race release:

"It was a frustrating day. I never quite felt the way that I wanted, and I did not really get into a flow at all. I have finished my first main since 2024, however, and the only way is up from here. I feel confident that we can move in the right direction pretty quickly."

The release also noted the battle between Bryton Carroll and Marshal Weltin for the final transfer position in the 250SX LCQ. Carroll went off track after a block pass from Weltin. Carroll then crashed while going to the inside of Weltin several turns later. Carroll crashed on his own and Weltin went up over the split lane to get around Carroll’s downed bike, and Weltin took the final transfer spot.

The Race Direction crew reviewed this situation and no penalty was noted.

“250 LCQ – RD reviewed riders #483 and #65 battle for transfer position.  Rider #65 pushed off track over the berm of split-lane.  No penalty.”

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted