Ben Kelley Earns First Overall Win of 2026 at Wild Boar GNCC in Florida

The following is a press release from GNCC Racing

PALATKA, Fla. (March 2, 2026) – The Moose Racing Wild Boar in Palatka, Florida – round two of the 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship – served up a tough, fast-paced afternoon Pro race with fierce battles through the sandy and wooded terrain.

Coming through to take the overall win and overtake the points lead was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley. Kelley completed a remarkable charge after he was involved in a first-turn pileup, yet somehow dug deep through the brutal conditions to quickly get to the lead pack and fight for the win all day.

"I ripped a good start but stalled it in the first corner, kinda went down. I knew I would have to work through the pack, and this race is brutal, so I tried to conserve energy and pick guys off one at a time. When you pass people you use so much energy so I just tried to conserve and stay steady. Grant [Davis] was pushing me and I was just trying to go fast enough to where he couldn't get by me. Then he passed me in the pit and he was ripping. I put the hammer down and got by him, then I tried to get a comfortable gap so I didn't have to battle to the finish. It's tough, it's brutal, and I wanted it bad. I thought about it all year after finishing third last year."

Kelley’s teammate, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis was hot on his heels majority of the day, making a pass at one point for the lead position thanks to a quick pit stop, but Kelley would fight back to regain the lead. Davis would come through to cross the line second overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class as he continues to try and showcase his speed from the front row.

"I had a pretty good race, I was in a bad situation after Big Buck, but I got a good start and was second early. I had a dumb crash first lap, tucked the front end then me and Johnny [Girroir] went around me. We were ripping together, then he let me by. Then I didn't see him, I don't know what happened to Johnny. I had to cruise a little bit because my [sore] hand is pretty bad right now and hurting me. Ben got up to me, I let him by and followed for little while. I made a pass for the lead in the pit going to the white flag then I was like "You gotta push." I knew I could do it, but I smoked a tree with my broken hand last lap just after getting the white flag. I was all fired up. But I'll take a second in my second race in XC1."