The Daytona Supercross took place on Saturday and the night’s winners, Seth Hammaker and Eli Tomac, were spectacular. It’s no surprise that either rider took the checkers, the night still left us with plenty of questions. Fortunately we’ve got former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas, on staff to answer them!
There was an inside/outside section before the finish line, consisting of an inner 180-degree, then outer 180-degree turns (and vice versa, depending on which lane you entered said section). What steps did the track crew take to make sure these two options stayed as equal they did all night? Or did they even stay equal?
It’s a very difficult thing to make these identical lap time wise. There are many variables to sort out and the corners shape up differently, too. Still, this concept has worked over the years. What I’ve seen typically happen is that one option will be quicker when all things are equal but as that line gets abused and deteriorates, the other line comes into play. Knowing when to make the switch or at least try it can be tricky, but when the primary line starts feeling slow or loses effectiveness, it’s a good cue to switch it up.
It rained the night before. How did that precipitation affect the racing surface on Saturday night?
The track was soft and water logged on Saturday morning but as the day went on, that moisture was absorbed by the black Daytona sand. Had that been, say, Birmingham, and left uncovered, we would have had a quagmire. Although, it must be said, I don’t think we would have had press day or an uncovered racetrack if that dynamic happened at Birmingham. The SMX Track Crew was counting on Daytona being able to handle the rain. They would never take a chance like that on a clay build. In the end, the track was perfect as far as soil conditions. Yes, rough and brutal, but the dirt had maximum traction.
Drew Adams had quite the night. He was the fastest 250SX qualifier, he won his heat race, and he had a career best finish lined up before DNF’ing the 250SX main event. Why was he so good early, and prevented him from making it to the checkers?
He mentioned after his heat race win that Daytona is his favorite on the calendar. He looked great all day and night until the crash so this checks out. He simply got a little loose in the whoops and couldn’t reel it back in. Word is that he has a thumb injury so we will see what timeframe we are looking at for the return. It’s a real shame, too, as he was showing the promise that many knew was lurking underneath the surface.
We could spend a couple hours on Cole Davies, but we’ll limit it to one question. How is he so ridiculously good in the whoops?
His technique is superb for starters. Second, he is fearless in them. One could argue that either of these could be the cause and effect but one thing’s for sure, the combo is lethal. He is going to win a lot of races if he continues to add skills to his repertoire. I wasn’t sure if Daytona was the perfect setup for him to win, and in the end it wasn’t, but he showed he has more than one trick in his bag.
Joey Savatgy has been killing it lately, despite riding with a broken toe. He was on point again in Daytona, where he finished fifth after taking second in the second 450SX heat race. What are you seeing in Joey Savatgy that you like in 2026?
This form really began in the offseason. Watching him run near the front in November and December was the forewarning for these results. He has the speed and now he has found the confidence to consistently position himself near the top five. This is a two pronged effect, really. Once he believes he should be there, he has to then convince the other elites that he does. They will race him ruthlessly until there is acceptance of the fact. Eventually, there is an unseen shrugging of the shoulders by the top few guys that yes, Joey is one of us now. He has earned that with these rides and that’s why it’s becoming a little more commonplace. When perennial top five-ten guys aren’t going for the jugular anymore, that’s the sign that you belong.
Hammaker won the 250SX main event, but just hours earlier in qualifying, slammed himself hard into the dirt when he crashed into the face of a jump. How difficult is it to recover from a crash that hard, then go win the race?
A crash like that can easily derail a day. It’s not that he can’t compete, it’s just easy to lose the razor’s edge of performance after a big one. Seth showed a lot of resilience with that main event win. He never wavered and led from start to finish. This was a signature win for the ten.
Cooper Webb is sneaky good at Daytona. He was fourth on Saturday, but before that, he’d only finished off the box once (2024 with a fourth), and that includes his 250 days. What makes him so good at Daytona?
It’s a riddle, honestly. This track doesn’t scream Webb in any particular way. This type of race in Pro Motocross or the SMX Playoffs would likely be problematic for the three-time champ. Somehow, he finds a way to be near the front every time at this race. He was unable to match raw speed with the top few in 2026 and that was apparent, but the fact that he is always in podium contention shows that he can in fact do it. It’s a great question as to why he excels here in the spring but arguably wouldn’t in September.
Ken Roczen started well, led laps, and finished third. That’s a great night, but at some point Roczen would undoubtedly like to not get passed while leading. What does he have to do to make this a reality?
I think there are two factors here that matter. One, we all know the trauma he suffered after dozens of surgeries. Whether or not there was a direct result on Feb 28th, 2026, is a tough question to answer with certainty but late race fitness has been a challenge and that’s hard to argue. Second, I believe it comes down to what he excels at. Roczen is a world class sprinter when it comes to SMX. He might have the most intensity in early laps of any rider since James Stewart. A lot of that is biology. He can immediately get to his best pace while others take time to warm up. Compare him to Ryan Dungey and the contrast is stark. If anyone gave Dungey time to warm up, they were in trouble. He could keep going at his best pace in perpetuity. Roczen is a sprinter and needs to build a gap to manage. Dungey took longer to get going but once his glow plugs were warm, good luck outlasting him.
Hunter Lawrence is a podium machine, and he finished second place yet again in Daytona. How much does Tomac’s experience racing Ryan Dungey, a rider who, in Kevin Windham’s words, will “podium you to death,” help him when dealing with a rider as consistent as Lawrence is proving to be in 2026?
I don’t think Eli is concerned with anything other than winning races. He knows where he is compared to the other guys and if all things go to plan, he will likely win. The goal is just to not make the critical error that impedes the win. At times, it feels like everything needs to go perfectly to get a win, perhaps where Webb finds himself. Other times, if you can just stay out of your own way, the win will happen. That’s the enviable place where Tomac finds himself right now.
Talk about the mental game between Lawrence and Tomac in the first half of the 450SX main. Are both riders waiting for the other to drop the hammer? If so, how does either rider decide when it’s time to light the afterburners?
Eli was flat out the whole time. He wasn’t waiting for anyone or anything. There are races where everyone is pacing each other and waiting for hidden cues. Daytona was not it. Tomac went for it from lap one to the checkers and took no prisoners. Much of that was due to how comfortable he was. He felt no need to pace himself or sus anyone out. He knew what time it was and just executed.
How much does the crowd love Eli Tomac right now?
Eli lives in that rare space where age has helped his image. He has 57 wins so many will love him either way, but as legends age, their aura grows exponentially. The dads are all cheering for the “old guy.” Further, he has been around for so long now, he has built an incredibly large fan base. He’s a living legend on his best form. Rare stuff.