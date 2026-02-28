Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Morning Report
Welcome to the Live Race Day Feed from the infamous Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
It’s a cool, breezy, and overcast Florida day with highs in the mid 60’s. Rain came through the area yesterday evening and into the night, but the SMX track crew covered a lot of the track and the track should turn out perfect once it works in.
The 450SX Championship is heating up between Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac and Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, who is coming off his first 450SX win last weekend in Arlington. The two are separated by just four points coming into Daytona. Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen are still lurking, as well.
Other headlines coming into the event surrounded riders who would NOT be racing in Daytona. Midweek it was announced that Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado would miss his second consecutive race due to his shoulder injury suffered in Seattle. Thursday news broke that Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton would miss Daytona due to hip/back injuries sustained in a training crash, and Saturday morning it was announced that Twisted Tea/HEP/ Suzuki’s Jason Anderson would sit the weekend out due to “ongoing medical issues”.
Daytona is the third of five rounds featuring the SMX Next class. In the free practice session, Club Mx’s Jesson Turner led the field around the fresh Daytona Circuit and set the pace early on with a 1:25.0 lap time. As the session progressed, Monster Energy/ Yamaha/ Star Racing Landen Gorden setting the fast lap of a 1:21. 3, over a second faster than Triumph’s Deacon Denno and Team Green Kawasaki’s Kade Johnson. Anaheim 2 SMX Next winner, Kayden Minear had an early crash and lost his rear fender but finished up the session in 8th.
- Supercross
Daytona56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
Live Now
First 250SX Qualifier
In the first 250 qualifying session of the day, it was a pair of Monster Energy
Yamaha Star Racing bikes leading the field around as Cole Davies and red-plate holder Pierce Brown got out front and set the tone of the session, but it was Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who was the first to sit atop the board with a 1:20.267.
That time held for the first half of the session until Seth topped his own time down to a 1:19.9. It was a PC 1-2 with teammate Drew Adams sitting second with a 1:20.6. Then the Star Racing boys got in the mix. Brown put himself to the lead with a 1:19.9 of his own and Davies bested Adams to put himself third in the session.
In the final minute of the session, Hammaker got back to the lead with a 1:19.7.
Brown and Davies had their times hold to keep them second and third, with Adams and HRC Honda’s Jo Shimoda rounding out the top 5.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Hand
|10:42.296
|1:22.364
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Izaih Clark
|13:04.290
|1.210
|1:23.573
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gavin Towers
|13:37.124
|0.231
|1:23.803
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Marshal Weltin
|13:39.669
|0.039
|1:23.842
|Ubly, MI
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Landon Hartz
|12:13.089
|0.110
|1:23.951
|Wilsonville, AL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|12:22.018
|1:19.700
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Pierce Brown
|12:22.811
|0.217
|1:19.916
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|12:56.193
|0.347
|1:20.264
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Drew Adams
|13:28.529
|0.422
|1:20.686
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|12:11.583
|0.430
|1:21.116
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition