Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
450SX Group B Qualifier 1 Results
  1. Tristan Lane
  2. Fredrik Noren
  3. Grant Harlan
250SX East Group A Qualifier 1 Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Pierce Brown
  3. Cole Davies
Live Written Updates and Results From Daytona Supercross

February 28, 2026, 9:30am
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Morning Report

Welcome to the Live Race Day Feed from the infamous Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

It’s a cool, breezy, and overcast Florida day with highs in the mid 60’s. Rain came through the area yesterday evening and into the night, but the SMX track crew covered a lot of the track and the track should turn out perfect once it works in.

The 450SX Championship is heating up between Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac and Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, who is coming off his first 450SX win last weekend in Arlington. The two are separated by just four points coming into Daytona. Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen are still lurking, as well.

Other headlines coming into the event surrounded riders who would NOT be racing in Daytona. Midweek it was announced that Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado would miss his second consecutive race due to his shoulder injury suffered in Seattle. Thursday news broke that Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton would miss Daytona due to hip/back injuries sustained in a training crash, and Saturday morning it was announced that Twisted Tea/HEP/ Suzuki’s Jason Anderson would sit the weekend out due to “ongoing medical issues”.

2026 Daytona SX schedule.
2026 Daytona SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Daytona is the third of five rounds featuring the SMX Next class. In the free practice session, Club Mx’s Jesson Turner led the field around the fresh Daytona Circuit and set the pace early on with a 1:25.0 lap time. As the session progressed, Monster Energy/ Yamaha/ Star Racing Landen Gorden setting the fast lap of a 1:21. 3, over a second faster than Triumph’s Deacon Denno and Team Green Kawasaki’s Kade Johnson. Anaheim 2 SMX Next winner, Kayden Minear had an early crash and lost his rear fender but finished up the session in 8th.

First 250SX Qualifier

In the first 250 qualifying session of the day, it was a pair of Monster Energy
Yamaha Star Racing bikes leading the field around as Cole Davies and red-plate holder Pierce Brown got out front and set the tone of the session, but it was Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who was the first to sit atop the board with a 1:20.267.

That time held for the first half of the session until Seth topped his own time down to a 1:19.9. It was a PC 1-2 with teammate Drew Adams sitting second with a 1:20.6. Then the Star Racing boys got in the mix. Brown put himself to the lead with a 1:19.9 of his own and Davies bested Adams to put himself third in the session.

In the final minute of the session, Hammaker got back to the lead with a 1:19.7.
Brown and Davies had their times hold to keep them second and third, with Adams and HRC Honda’s Jo Shimoda rounding out the top 5.

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Group B Qualifier 1

Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 10:42.296 1:22.364 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF250R
2 Izaih Clark Izaih Clark 13:04.290 1.210 1:23.573 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
3 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 13:37.124 0.231 1:23.803 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin 13:39.669 0.039 1:23.842 Ubly, MI United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Landon Hartz Landon Hartz 12:13.089 0.110 1:23.951 Wilsonville, AL United States Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Group A Qualifier 1

Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:22.018 1:19.700 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 12:22.811 0.217 1:19.916 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:56.193 0.347 1:20.264 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
4 Drew Adams Drew Adams 13:28.529 0.422 1:20.686 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		12:11.583 0.430 1:21.116 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
