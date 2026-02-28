Jason Anderson to Miss Daytona Supercross Due to Ongoing Medical Issues

Jason Anderson has joined the list of riders who won't be racing round eight of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, due to what is being described as ongoing medical issues. At this time we do not have any further details as to what those issues might be, or how much time Anderson will miss.

Anderson pulled out of supercross last year at round 11 (Seattle) due to a family emergency, and later withdrew from motocross after round six at RedBud due to ongoing health issues. We'll keep you updated on this situation as more information becomes available.