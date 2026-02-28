Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Live Now
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Group B Qualifier 1 Results
  1. Tristan Lane
  2. Fredrik Noren
  3. Grant Harlan
Full Results
250SX East Group A Qualifier 1 Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Pierce Brown
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Jason Anderson to Miss Daytona Supercross Due to Ongoing Medical Issues

February 28, 2026, 12:30pm
Jason Anderson to Miss Daytona Supercross Due to Ongoing Medical Issues
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Anderson has joined the list of riders who won't be racing round eight of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, due to what is being described as ongoing medical issues. At this time we do not have any further details as to what those issues might be, or how much time Anderson will miss. 

Anderson pulled out of supercross last year at round 11 (Seattle) due to a family emergency, and later withdrew from motocross after round six at RedBud due to ongoing health issues. We'll keep you updated on this situation as more information becomes available.


Read Now
New stories have been posted