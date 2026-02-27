Weege Show: Daytona Steve Show with Webb, MC, RC, JB, AP, Cheap Tips and More
February 27, 2026, 10:00pm
Yeah! Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes team up to preview the 2026 Daytona Supercross, with check ins with some of the biggest names in the sport plus Weege's favorite topic: ways to save money! Guests include Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath plus Rich and Jordi from Star Racing Yamaha. All presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence now has the red plate on his Honda, can Jo Shimoda get one on his?