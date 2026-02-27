Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Video: Daytona Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

February 27, 2026, 3:55pm
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round eighth of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
    Saturday, February 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Daytona Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted