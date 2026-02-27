Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
How to Watch: Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 27, 2026, 6:00am
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The eighth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 28, as Daytona International Speedway hosts the Daytona Supercross. 

Check out how to watch the Daytona SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Daytona for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Saturday: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series starts this weekend at the Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
    Saturday, February 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Daytona Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Wild Boar GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     250SX East
    56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
    Saturday, February 28
    Daytona International Speedway
    Daytona, FL United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EST)
    Saturday
    12:17pm12:25pm 12:17pm – 12:25pm SMX Next Free Practice
    12:30pm12:42pm 12:30pm – 12:42pm 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:47pm12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:04pm1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:21pm1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:38pm1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:55pm2:07pm 1:55pm – 2:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    2:07pm2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:17pm2:58pm 2:17pm – 2:58pm Track Maintenance
    2:58pm3:10pm 2:58pm – 3:10pm SMX Next Qualifying
    3:15pm3:27pm 3:15pm – 3:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    3:32pm3:44pm 3:32pm – 3:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    3:49pm4:01pm 3:49pm – 4:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    4:06pm4:18pm 4:06pm – 4:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    4:23pm4:35pm 4:23pm – 4:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    4:40pm4:52pm 4:40pm – 4:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    4:57pm5:09pm 4:57pm – 5:09pm SMX Next Qualifying
    5:09pm5:19pm 5:09pm – 5:19pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    5:19pm5:29pm 5:19pm – 5:29pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    5:29pm6:15pm 5:29pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:06pm7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:20pm7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:34pm7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    7:48pm7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    7:56pm8:03pm 7:56pm – 8:03pm Track Maintenance
    8:03pm8:06pm 8:03pm – 8:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap
    8:08pm8:18pm 8:08pm – 8:18pm SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders
    8:18pm8:23pm 8:18pm – 8:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle
    8:23pm8:30pm 8:23pm – 8:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    8:34pm8:41pm 8:34pm – 8:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    8:41pm8:50pm 8:41pm – 8:50pm Track Maintenance
    8:50pm8:53pm 8:50pm – 8:53pm 250 Sighting Lap
    8:55pm9:12pm 8:55pm – 9:12pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    9:12pm9:19pm 9:12pm – 9:19pm 250 Victory Circle
    9:19pm9:24pm 9:19pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance
    9:24pm9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    9:29pm9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    9:51pm10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Daytona Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Daytona Beach, Florida (Eastern time).

Daytona SX schedule
Daytona SX schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Friday, February 27, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, February, 28, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 7:00pmS upercross Watch Party: Daytona SX
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 1, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Daytona Supercross

Daytona Supercross Race Center

Daytona Supercross Injury Report

Daytona Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Daytona - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

February 28, 2026
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Revised: February 22 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Jayce Wolf Jayce Wolf Franklin, WI United States Kawasaki KX250
24 Owen Covell Owen Covell Plymouth, MA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 28, 2026
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Revised: February 25 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
35 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 28, 2026
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Revised: February 25 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Wild Boar GNCC

Wild Boar GNCC Race Center

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida
Track Address: 440 County Rd 310 Palatka FL  32177

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round eight.

  • 2026 Daytona SX layout.
    2026 Daytona SX layout. Daytona International Speedway
  • 2026 Daytona SX layout.
    2026 Daytona SX layout. Daytona International Speedway
  • 2026 Daytona SX layout.
    2026 Daytona SX layout. Daytona International Speedway

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Wild Boar GNCC Layout
Wild Boar GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 25
2Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 22
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 20
4Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 18
5Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 17
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 149
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 145
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 133
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 131
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 25
3Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 21
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 18
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 25
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 21
4Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 18
5Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 30
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 25
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 18
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 16
Full Standings


