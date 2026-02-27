How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Daytona Supercross?

Following the completion of the seventh round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the championship is set to race in Florida's Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. We go from Cooper Webb's best venue (AT&T Stadium) to Eli Tomac's best venue (Dayton International Speedway).

How many wins does Tomac have at "DayTomac"?

In total, Tomac has 11 450SX main event starts, with seven total main event wins. And even crazier, Tomac’s worst finish was a fourth at his very first 450SX start at the venue. It was the only time he has finished off the 450SX podium at Daytona!

While he missed the 2025 Daytona SX after his broken leg at the Tampa SX forced him out of the championship, between 2016 and 2023, Tomac won seven of the eight 450SX main events raced at the speedway.

With Jett Lawrence (2024 Daytona SX winner) out for this season with an ankle injury, Roczen ('25 winner) is the only other active 450SX winner at this venue.

One final note: Cooper Webb has finished P2 in 450SX five different years at the speedway. In his eight 450SX starts at the speedway, Webb has finished second or third in seven of those years!