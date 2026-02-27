Box Checked
Well, Hunter Lawrence finally did the inevitable in Arlington when he took the checkers, marking his first ever 450SX win. It wasn’t handed to him by any means either—he had to reel in Ken Roczen and defend attacks from both Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Now that he’s finally won a 450SX race, will a cascade of more wins follow? -Aaron Hansel
The King of Daytona
With seven Daytona wins to his credit, Tomac is the undisputed king of the infield at the World Center of Racing. The only other racer who even comes close is Ricky Carmichael, who has five wins there. There’s just something about Daytona that clicks with Tomac, and after losing ground to Lawrence in Arlington, Tomac is no doubt looking for a Daytona boost to help him get closer to getting the red plate back. He’s four points back of Lawrence, what will that tally be after the checkers fly in Florida? -Hansel
The Champ
Cooper Webb is 16 points out of the lead in the 450SX class. That’s not a chasmic gap by any means, but when you’re chasing someone who’s as fast and consistent as Lawrence (not to mention Tomac in second place), you can’t afford to keep bleeding points. A win in Daytona would be fantastic for Webb, but if he can’t pull that off, finishing ahead of Lawrence and Tomac would still be a big step in the right direction. -Hansel
Broken Neck, Broken Back, NBD
Up until just a few days before Arlington, we didn’t even know Jo Shimoda, who suffered two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season, would be lining up. But line up he did, and he was tremendous. He led laps and battled Pierce Brown for the win before taking second on the night. We don’t need to ask how Shimoda will be after his injury anymore because now we know he’s going to be a strong contender for the title. We’ll see if he gets it done with a win in Daytona. -Hansel
- Supercross
Daytona56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
Saturday, February 28
First Time in a Long Time
Pierce Brown is a top shelf talent, but after not racing since last year’s season opener, where he sustained a broken T5 vertebrae (unless you count eight laps at Ironman), not a lot of folks were calling him to win in Arlington. Well, Brown showed his racing muscle hasn’t atrophied one bit when he took the win on Saturday night. It was his first 250SX win too, which is especially impressive. Now that he’s got that first one out of the way, will he follow it up with another in Daytona? -Hansel
Impetuous Youth
What could have been an amazing opening night for Cole Davies quickly turned into a salvage effort after the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider got a little too excited on the start of the 250SX main event, pushing too deep into turn one and triggering a pileup. He rebounded well and showed incredible speed, especially in the whoops, and was able to charge back up to fifth. Hopefully he avoids any first turn carnage in Daytona so we can see how he stacks up at the front. -Hansel
Opening Act
Dax Bennick is very good at 250SX season openers. In fact, he’s podiumed in all three of the ones he’s been in! He was third in Detroit in 2024, his first pro 250SX race, and last year at the 250SX east opener in Tampa he took second, only to crash during the following week and sustain a concussion. This year he was back on the box yet again, scoring third in Arlington. Will this be the year he keeps the magic going at the second round? -Hansel
Rough Ride
Last week in Arlington the riders commented on track conditions and the gnarly whoop section. But as tough as Arlington got, Daytona is sure to be 100 times worse, it always is. Last week in the 450 class, the top four in points still found themselves out front battling for the lead. Will it be more of the same, or will there be a surprise winner? -Sarah Whitmore
Next
Let’s take a group of teenagers just learning the ropes and put them on the absolute gnarliest supercross track around. Make at least a few of them rethink their life’s choices. Jokes aside, SMX Next is an excellent way for amateurs to get their feet wet before racing the experienced pros. And riders like Kayden Minear, Kade Johnson, Deacon Denno, Landen Gordon, and Vincent Wey always make for great racing. Rumor even has it the cooler of the Keefers, Aden, will be lining up in Daytona. It’s going to be a fun one to watch. -Whitmore
Florida Boy
After a scary crash at A1 where he dislocated his shoulder and fractured his scapula, Malcolm Stewart has been riding through the pain. You can tell he is starting to feel better as his results improve. He was even fastest in the first qualifying session in Arlington. Is he healed up enough to break into the top five at his home race? -Whitmore
If you're in the area, got get an autograph from Malcolm tonight!
Bonus
If you are camping at Daytona, on Friday there will be a free event, the Jeremy McGrath Holeshot Challenge. Take a bunch of retired racers and things are bound to get competitive. Word has it some riders are even busting out their 500’s for the event. Now if they really wanted to lose, they would send Kyleigh Stallings an invite. -Whitmore