Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Weege Show Wednesday: What's Up With The Lights? Why Not Radios?

February 26, 2026, 8:55am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Surely you've heard of the red cross flag/red light controversy from the Arlington round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Jason Weigandt explains the ins and outs and the obstacle toward the inevitable solution: radio communication. Can it happen? Plus, Lindsay Scheltema of the Motorcyclecoaching.com on the growth of certified coaches in the industry, and why it is helping the industry sell more motorcycles and keep riders safe. Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and OnTrackSchoo.com

