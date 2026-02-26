Surely you've heard of the red cross flag/red light controversy from the Arlington round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Jason Weigandt explains the ins and outs and the obstacle toward the inevitable solution: radio communication. Can it happen? Plus, Lindsay Scheltema of the Motorcyclecoaching.com on the growth of certified coaches in the industry, and why it is helping the industry sell more motorcycles and keep riders safe. Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and OnTrackSchoo.com