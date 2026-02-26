Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Kawasaki: Practice Crash Will Keep Chase Sexton Out for Daytona Supercross

February 26, 2026, 8:00pm
Kawasaki: Practice Crash Will Keep Chase Sexton Out for Daytona Supercross
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

When it rains it pours: Chase Sexton had a crash this week while preparing for Daytona, and now Kawasaki has announced he is out for this weekend’s race due to pain in his lower back and hip. Rare to see Sexton miss much time in Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he's as tough as they come. Kawasaki will provide more updates when they're available. 

The team's post read:

"🚨 Rider Update 🚨

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider @chasesexton will miss Round 8 of @supercrosslive due to injuries to his hip and lower back sustained while prepping for Daytona.

Stay tuned for updates on Chase and his return to racing."

Sexton has just one podium (his Anaheim 2 SX win) in the first seven rounds of 2026 as he sits fifth in the standings entering this weekend's eighth round Daytona SX.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 149
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 145
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 133
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 131
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
