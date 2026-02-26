As a true legend in the sport, he holds the second-highest record for most wins in AMA Supercross and motocross combined at 89 wins and was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2003.

While he didn’t get his start in motocross until the age of 14, he has impressively coined the title “King of Supercross” to reflect his success on the dirt. His career was greatly shaped by his BMX background, which inspired his signature move, the “Nac Nac” trick.

"It’s truly an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the 56th running of the legendary Daytona Supercross,” said McGrath. “As the longest-running Supercross race in the United States, Daytona has an unmatched history. I was fortunate to win here three times during my career, and each victory stands out because Daytona is demanding, technical, and built to push every rider to their limit. There’s a certain prestige that comes with winning at Daytona — it’s where champions prove themselves. The fans, the atmosphere, and the legacy of this place make it one of the most exciting stops on the schedule. To be back at Daytona in this role is incredibly humbling, and I’m proud to be part of another chapter in its iconic history.”

The 56th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on Feb. 28, 2026, on the dirt course designed by Ricky Carmichael. Riders will kick off the 85th annual Bike Week at DAYTONA Presented by GEICO under the lights of Daytona International Speedway.

Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration beginning on Feb. 27, and continuing through March 8, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 5-7 along with DAYTONA Short Track taking place March 5-6.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented by GEICO, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Main image courtesy of Moto Verte