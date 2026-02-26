Following Arlington SX Incidents, AMA Changes Red Lead-In Light Color From Red to Yellow

Following the incidents with the red lead-in light and the red cross flag at the Arlington Supercross (round seven of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross), the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has provided an update to the rulebook.

The big change: the lead-in light will be changed from red to yellow, following suit with yellow caution flags and yellow caution lights: jumping and passing is allowed, but use caution while doing so.

The following press release is from American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), Note: the bolding/underling is by the AMA:

CB2026.04.SX, 2026 AMA Supercross Race Procedure Update

AMA Supercross Race Procedure Update

Following the recent events at Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Arlington, Race Direction recognizes the need for clear communication and consistent visual signaling on the racetrack. Effective immediately, the following procedural updates are in effect:

Lead-In Light Update

The single red lead-in light (formerly known as the “pre-light”) that gave advance notice before the red lights will now be changed from red to yellow.

Going forward, it will be referred to as the Yellow Lead-In Caution Light.

This change aligns all on-track caution indicators under a consistent yellow designation:

Yellow Caution Flags

Yellow Caution Lights

Yellow Lead-In Caution Light

Meaning of Yellow Signals

Yellow flags and lights indicate a potentially hazardous situation on or near the racetrack. Riders must exercise caution. Jumping and passing is allowed.

Red Lights and Red Cross Flag – No Rule Change

There are no changes to the current rulebook regarding Red Lights or the Red Cross Flag.

Red Lights and the Red Cross Flag:

Indicates a significant safety concern and takes precedence over all other flags.

Riders must follow all directions given by race officials.

Passing is prohibited.

Riders must traverse all obstacles individually, absolutely NO double, triple, step on/off, etc.

Riders must exercise extreme caution and not race or accelerate in an unsafe manner.

Race Direction remains committed to improving clarity, consistency, and athlete safety through enhanced procedures and communication.

For complete details on flags and lights, please refer to the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship Rulebook, Section 1.6.14.