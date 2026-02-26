Daytona Track Preview: JT on the Most Unique Round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona is the most unique round on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship calendar. Built on the infield of the infamous speedway, the look and feel of the race has changed several times over the years. For years it was held during the daytime, adding an extra element of heat to the main events. Further, the base of black sand and grass was utilized throughout while the jumps were built with limerock. The transitions created were brutally difficult to manage and by the end of the race, riders were looking for the smoothest line above all else. The main event consisted of 20 laps for the premier class, not the 20 minute plus one lap variety these days. With lap times near 90 seconds, the main events lasted as long as a Pro Motocross moto. All of this sounds “walking to school uphill both ways,” but it’s more just a reminder of the ever-changing face of Daytona. The brutality of yesteryear has been replaced by a different required skillset. Speed and technique are more important than the ironman type fitness that Jeff Stanton employed. It’s still unique, but it’s a different beast than 25 years ago. Let’s see what RC has in store for us in 2026.
The start is in the same spot as recent years, splitting the track and angled toward the speedway. A 180 right (watch for braking issues) brings riders back into a short chute and a 90-degree left. Riders are now positioned alongside pit lane and headed towards turn 4 of the speedway.
The first rhythm section has several similarly built jumps that will end up being a combination of doubles and triples before a 180 left near turn 4, with an inside/outside line built in to send riders back towards the middle of the speedway.
Riders are now alongside the speedway and will hit a standard supercross triple before a 3-5-3 triple and a few braking bumps and into a 180 left. A small jump will unsettle the bike before an immediate 180 back to the right. These back-and-forth sections slow the track down a bit.
As riders accelerate at this next section, they will need to decide if they want to go inside or outside in the next bowl berms. The back-to-back split lanes have created a lot of passing in prior years and 2026 should be no different. The inside becomes the outside in the next section and vice versa.
After exiting the second berm, it’s full noise toward the finish line jump alongside the speedway. There is a fast section up next as riders barrel toward turn one of the speedway. This was a pivotal section last year as a high-speed crash cost Levi Kitchen his SX season.
Near turn one of the speedway, riders will make a 180 left and come alongside pit lane and into a set of clay supercross whoops. These whoops create a challenge as riders will want to make adjustments to their bike to account for the higher speed and rough braking bumps, but the whoops require retaining SX settings. Exiting the whoops sends riders into another standard supercross triple and into a 180 left.
Several similarly sized jumps await before an immediate 180 to the right. This right hander fires riders into a beach sand themed section that will create havoc as it usually does.
The sand continues into a tunnel jump that will slow riders down and they will immediately bend right and into more sand with two designated lines through.
Exiting the sand brings riders back alongside pit lane where turn two of the racetrack reconvenes with the layout.
Who’s Hot
Pierce Brown made good on what he left hanging a year ago in Tampa. It was his first completed race since the Vegas SMX Finale in 2024, which he also won.
Jo Shimoda was an unlikely participant in Arlington. Even more unlikely, he turned a few weeks on the bike into a near win. Incredible performance from Shita Jo.
Dax Bennick loves opening rounds. He has not loved round two so much so let’s hope he can just find some sort of sustainability here.
Seth Hammaker nearly crashed with Cole Davies in the first corner and received a cut on his hand for his troubles. Still, his convincing heat race win and close fourth was a good start.
Cole Davies was blazing fast and a first turn crash derailed what could have been. This kid is the real deal.
Hunta' Lawrence got the job done and fought through anything and everything to do it. That was about as legit a win as anyone has ever gotten. Great job, there.
Eli Tomac fought through sickness and a horrific start to grab a runner-up finish. He now heads to Daytona where he holds the all-time win record.
Cooper Webb sublet Arlington but is still in this thing. I stand by the theory that the longer he is relevant, the more dangerous he is for this title. I know that mathematically that’s an obvious concept but sentiment wise, he is not someone to let linger.
Ken Roczen won this race a year ago and can do it again. He needs to get healthy (illness) but with possible rain in the forecast, that could help lower the crazy intensity in the late laps.
Who’s Not
Jalek Swoll had a big get off in the whoops and will now fight from the rear points wise.
Jason Anderson had a miserable main event and is likely very annoyed with his kickstarter.
Jordon Smith made his 450 debut and well, things went awry. Jordon was the fastest in the whoops, but crashes have been and still are an issue for the likeable NC native.
Chase Sexton is iffy to be here, but it’s mostly based on what he’s capable of. This guy should be in the podium fight every single weekend.
Garrett Marchbanks has gotten 22nd in consecutive weekends and is probably looking for anything positive at a race he won in 2020.
Bold Predictions
Chad Reed holds a whoop blitzing demo during opening ceremonies.
Riders are fitted with shock collars as the new indicator for the red cross flag/warning light.
Dax Bennick emerges from a frozen carbonite holding tank to safely enter round two.
Haiden Deegan rides press day on his 450 just to toy with everyone.