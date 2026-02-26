The eighth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia is currently out after suffering a concussion and two broken bones in his back in a bad crash at A1. At this point we do not have a timetable on his return, but he has been cleared to ride and did some light riding this week.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out
Clason is hoping to be back for Birmingham after breaking his collarbone in multiple spots in Houston.
Christian Craig – Fingers | In
Craig is dealing with fractures in his ring and pinky finger, sustained in a first turn crash in Seattle. He raced Arlington, however, and earned ninth, his best result of the season. He’s in for Daytona.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner is hoping to return for Birmingham after fracturing his hand on press day in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire had his handlebars come down on his foot when he crashed while practicing before Seattle, breaking two of his metatarsals and displacing another. He’s out for Daytona. His team manager, Nathan Ramsey, believes Hampshire will be back before the end of supercross.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow underwent surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He won’t be back for several more weeks, but if you’re a Karnow superfan, he’ll be present in Daytona.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is on the mend after fracturing his foot/ankle shortly before the season. He’s expected to miss roughly three months in total.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller suffered a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia in Glendale. He’s out for the immediate future.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg is out for the remainder of supercross after sustaining a concussion and breaking his left arm during qualifying in San Diego.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado hurt his shoulder during qualifying in Seattle. He didn’t sustain major injury, but he was left with excessive swelling and irritation in his shoulder. He sat Arlington out and will also miss Daytona.
Joey Savatgy – Toe | In
Savatgy broke his left toe in Houston but has continued to race through it. He doesn’t plan on letting the injury cause him to miss any races moving forward, either.
250SX East Division
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran broke his collarbone at Baker’s Factory while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division championship. He’ll be back at some point, but for now he’s out.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville hopes to come back before the end of the season after suffering “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.
Ty Freehill – Wrist
Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.
Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib
Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston.