Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow underwent surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He won’t be back for several more weeks, but if you’re a Karnow superfan, he’ll be present in Daytona.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence is on the mend after fracturing his foot/ankle shortly before the season. He’s expected to miss roughly three months in total.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller suffered a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia in Glendale. He’s out for the immediate future.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out for the remainder of supercross after sustaining a concussion and breaking his left arm during qualifying in San Diego.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado hurt his shoulder during qualifying in Seattle. He didn’t sustain major injury, but he was left with excessive swelling and irritation in his shoulder. He sat Arlington out and will also miss Daytona.

Joey Savatgy – Toe | In

Savatgy broke his left toe in Houston but has continued to race through it. He doesn’t plan on letting the injury cause him to miss any races moving forward, either.

250SX East Division

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran broke his collarbone at Baker’s Factory while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division championship. He’ll be back at some point, but for now he’s out.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out

Linville hopes to come back before the end of the season after suffering “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.

Julien Beaumer – Back

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms

Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.

Jack Chambers – Wrist

Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.

Ty Freehill – Wrist

Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder

Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.

Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib

Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston.