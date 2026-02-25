Wild Boar GNCC Full Weekend Schedule - Just 75 Miles (1.5 Hour Drive) From Daytona International Speedway
On Saturday, the eighth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
If you are in the area this weekend for the SX race, you can also go check out the Wild Boar GNCC round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series. The second round takes place in Palatka, Florida, on Saturday (ATVs) and Sunday (bikes) just over 75 miles (about an hour and a half) northwest of Daytona. The pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, and the pro Bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.
Myself and my Racer X colleagues (as well as other members of the media and fans) have done this drove the Sunday after the SX race to check out the GNCC action several times and it is always fun to catch the two events back-to-back. This GNCC event usually brings out some different faces, including Travis Pastrana, who raced the morning bike race a few years ago, and long-time GNCC amateur competitor Aaron Plessinger, who has served as the event's Grand Marshal. I highly recommend making the trip to the Wild Boar on Sunday if you have the time!
Address for the Wild Boar GNCC:
Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida
Track Address: 440 County Rd 310 Palatka FL 32177
Check out the full Wild Boar GNCC schedule.
Wild Boar GNCC Weekend Schedule
Thursday, February 26, 2026
- 6:00pm – 10:00pm Gates Open
Friday, February 27, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, February, 28, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pmS upercross Watch Party: Daytona SX
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 1, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
If you cannot make it out to the event, you can tune in for free to watch both PM pro races live on RacerTV.com.
