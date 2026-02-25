On Saturday, the eighth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

If you are in the area this weekend for the SX race, you can also go check out the Wild Boar GNCC round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series. The second round takes place in Palatka, Florida, on Saturday (ATVs) and Sunday (bikes) just over 75 miles (about an hour and a half) northwest of Daytona. The pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, and the pro Bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Myself and my Racer X colleagues (as well as other members of the media and fans) have done this drove the Sunday after the SX race to check out the GNCC action several times and it is always fun to catch the two events back-to-back. This GNCC event usually brings out some different faces, including Travis Pastrana, who raced the morning bike race a few years ago, and long-time GNCC amateur competitor Aaron Plessinger, who has served as the event's Grand Marshal. I highly recommend making the trip to the Wild Boar on Sunday if you have the time!

Address for the Wild Boar GNCC: