There are bad days, and then there are days like the AMA had in Texas. It's a shame that the AMA's non-rulings at this race overshadowed it, as they refused to penalize riders in the 450 main for jumping on the red cross flag. As we know, the new "lead in" lights weren't on for Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen, but the official was holding a red cross flag. Hunter Lawrence, the leader, saw the red cross flag and rolled the finish like he should have.

Then, the three riders launched the finish with a flag clearly displayed and...nothing happened. The AMA said they couldn't do anything because the lights weren't on (riders not being able to see the red cross flag on top of the finish and then trying to stop and roll once committed to a jump was the reason the lights were brought in, ICYWW). Therefore, the riders received no warning that a flag was out before they were committed to hitting the jump with the flag.

But, no matter that the technology failed, the flag was out, like it's been for the previous 30 years of SX. There was no incident when the riders went by (the initial incident was Jordon Smith sort of laying close to the finish when he crashed on the lane next to the finish landing), so no harm, no foul for the guys that jumped it. But what if there was someone there? What if Tomac or whomever landed on someone who was down? What if Tomac passed Lawrence for the win (like we'll get to) or got right onto the back of Lawrence, pressured him, and Hunter crashed? Still no penalty? You can't jump on a red cross. Period. End of story, especially because that part is IN the rule book, while the lead in lights are not in the rule book.

I get it; the lights weren't working properly, but the flag was out. Three riders jumped on it (or at least two, you could say for sure, although Webb had committed to the jump already while the flag was pulled back last second), and they needed to be penalized. Horrific bad call by the AMA here, which was weird because they had horrific technology problems, and then they doubled down and said, "Nothing we can do."

Weird, man.