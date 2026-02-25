Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
KTM: Jorge Prado Out for Daytona Supercross

February 25, 2026, 9:45pm
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jorge Prado will miss round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross—the Daytona Supercross—as he continues to recover from his crash at the Seattle SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider was the fastest overall 450SX qualifier at the sixth round in Seattle, Washington, when he went down hard in the second qualifying session. He lined up for the heat race later that night but immediately pulled off after the gate dropped, knowing he was not able to compete safely. 

He then was noted as out for the Arlington SX. The team said on Instagram:

"Jorge Prado will sit out Arlington this Saturday while continuing to recover from his crash last weekend. 

No major injuries have been determined, but excessive swelling and irritation in his right shoulder joint will take more time to heal up."

On Friday ahead of the Arlington SX, KTM's Ian Harrison said he expected Prado to be ready to race the Daytona SX. 

However, KTM announced late Wednesday night that Prado has been ruled out for the Daytona SX as well. It is a bummer to have the #26 miss the round at Daytona International Speedway as it has always been a more motocross-style round with higher speed and more sand than a normal SX event.

The team's post read:

"Jorge Prado has unfortunately been ruled out of this weekend’s Daytona Supercross.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider will take another round off following his crash in Seattle.

See you back at the races soon, Jorge! 💪"

Through seven rounds so far, in his five main event starts, Prado has finished 3-13-7-7-5 and sits 11th in the 450SX standings with 73 points.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 149
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 145
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 133
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 131
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
6Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 112
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 95
8Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 87
9Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
10Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 79
11Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado 		Lugo, Spain Spain 73
