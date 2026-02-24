The following press release is from the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship:

Round 2 of the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship, presented by IRC Tire, was the Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduro on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. With the season kicking off in the arid Southern California desert at the King of the Motos last month, the second round brought the complete opposite conditions in Hawaii, with rain all week setting the stage for a brutal showdown in the steep jungle terrain. This is the third Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduro that the Garden Island Motorcycle Club has put on, but this legendary club has been hosting these off-road races since 1945 here on Kauai.

Located less than 10 miles away from one of the wettest places on earth, Mount Waiʻaleʻale, there was over one week of heavy rains that soaked the Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduro course, which brought a range of feelings from the racers. This race was fairly wet in 2024, but very dry last year, so many were hoping for a chance at this race with more rain. Hawaiians are well-known for their ability to ride in very wet and muddy conditions, whether it be up steep lava-formed mountainsides or rushing creeks. A normal trail ride in Hawaii is considered a hard enduro ride for most people on the mainland, due to the tropical conditions and thick jungles. The GIMC’s signature event, the Labor Day Hare and Hound, has been running for 71 years, and could be considered the longest running extreme race in the world. The past two Ultimate Hawaiian Hard Enduros have been won by Kawelo Huddy, a local football star turned hard enduro phenom. The pressure to perform on the home stage was on for Huddy and his other Bullet Proof Designs KRD Hui teammates, Kamakana Waiwaiole-Kahalepuna and Ryder Guest.