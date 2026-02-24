Less than three months after his neck injury back around Thanksgiving, Jo Shimoda not only competed but podiumed in the opening 250SX East Division round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The big talking point from the weekend shifted from Shimoda even being out on the race track so quickly after his injury to the big factor in the outcome of the race: the red-light situation.
As we all know, Shimoda led the first several laps of the race before he rolled two doubles in a row after seeing a red flashing light. This allowed Pierce Brown to close the gap down from over two seconds and make a pass for the lead. Shimoda kept Brown honest but was not able to get close enough for a pass attempt on the #163. Brown took the win and Honda HRC Progressive began a protest on the situation.
On Saturday night, Shimoda shared his perspective on the incident.
“So, I think it's under investigation right now,” Shimoda said. “I did see a red light on the double, so I had to slow down. I had to roll the jump, and I couldn't get enough momentum to jump the finish line because the finish line [light] wasn't on. But when I went through it was red, but no one was down. It wouldn't make sense to me…if someone was down before I hit the jump and right when I rolled the jump, it turned off, it makes sense. But if not, then I think it's fair enough to have the points given to me. I mean, I think it was like 2.5 or three seconds. I mean I couldn't jump this whole rhythm section, so it was big. It was a big one and three points it's matters maybe at the end of the year, but we'll see. It's under investigation right now.”
We know now that the end result was no penalty.
As far as his battle with Brown, the experienced rider knew not to force something costly at the opening round.
“Yeah, because it's my first round too, and it's like I kind of had a pace to get him, but at the same time, do I really need it just run in?” he said. “Because the track felt like it had a lot of room to move around, but all the lines he was taking was out to in and I could have just kind of jump into the inside and make him pass, but I wasn't really getting close enough to where I can do that. So, for tonight I'm fine with P2 and we just going to build from here.”
You can read up on all the content we have posted on the situation in the posts below, including Honda's sternly-worded press release from Monday evening.
Penalty or no penalty aside, the fact that Shimoda was out there competing is impressive. The fact that he landed on the podium is simply incredible. And really, the same goes for Pierce Brown, who injured his back last year around this time at the Tampa SX opener. Brown has had a longer road back, but he got redemption from that brutal crash in Florida. Props for both of these guys for getting back to this level. To see these two competing for the win was nothing short of spectacular.
Shimoda knew he had limited time back on the bike before the Arlington round, but he was going to lineup and compete after getting cleared just two weeks ago.
“Yeah, I mean just to race here tonight, it just came last minute,” he said. “Two weeks ago, I got approved by a doctor for me to ride again and just coming off from last year, I just want to keep building my momentum and, honestly, I'm just happy to be here.”
Despite the serious injury, he was able to keep in relatively good shape to where he could compete in Texas.
“Yeah, see, I think I get paid to race and go do good out there and it's my job to line up and race,” he said, “but at the same time, the neck, this injury is pretty sensitive for... It's a big one, and, honestly, I got approved by a doctor, but you never know until you go back riding again, right? And I felt comfortable and strong enough and me and Joe have been working hard doing the right preparation, right rehab. So, whenever the time comes, I don't feel too far off. But I would say I was, honestly, I was pretty rusty all day long today but ended up good. So, I'll take it.”
Shimoda qualified 15th overall but knew he would be rusty and other guys would be going for it. Plus, he is confident in himself that he can “flip the switch” when it comes to the night show and the points-paying race. Were there any nerves?
“Yeah, well and also just not riding and I mean I haven't been doing a lot of testing either. So my bike was kind of the same thing from last year and I kind of struggled a little bit last year and just each session we got a little bit better, a little bit better, and by the main event comes around, I'm like, "Let's just make it stiff enough to where I can kind of send it," and we, I don't know, shift the focus to jumping whoops or get a good start, just focus on the things I can do. And for tonight it was okay.”
Shimoda did indeed flip the switch, pulling the holeshot in his heat race (before the red flag) and then again getting to the stripe first in the start of the main event. No, not at his 100 percent race speed and fitness just yet, but this is surely a good sign. He talked about the main event intensity and how it felt to be racing again.
“Yeah, yeah, like I said, I was feeling pretty rusty, but this is every time to me, my adrenaline just kicks in at the race. I just never can really flip the switch from the practice and when the race time comes on, it's just like just everything just seems to turn on. So, I was honestly a little bit tired at the end, but also there's a lot of things. On the bike I still feel uncomfortable. We just have... Honestly, I'm just behind.”
Lars Lindstrom said on Friday during the team manager scrum that from day one of the injury, Shimoda’s goal was to get back in time for this 250SX East opener. Shimoda was asked if he could go back months ago and tell himself how the day would go what he would respond.
“Honestly, I don't even know,” he said. “My goal was to coming into this round, it was just top ten, maybe top eight and good side, top five. But like I said, everything just kicked in on the race. I think I'm just a racer. Everything felt good. I felt sharp, but like I said, I think we have lots of things to work on. I can be a lot better, and I think we just have to get back to the work. It's a long series too.”