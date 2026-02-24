Less than three months after his neck injury back around Thanksgiving, Jo Shimoda not only competed but podiumed in the opening 250SX East Division round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The big talking point from the weekend shifted from Shimoda even being out on the race track so quickly after his injury to the big factor in the outcome of the race: the red-light situation.

As we all know, Shimoda led the first several laps of the race before he rolled two doubles in a row after seeing a red flashing light. This allowed Pierce Brown to close the gap down from over two seconds and make a pass for the lead. Shimoda kept Brown honest but was not able to get close enough for a pass attempt on the #163. Brown took the win and Honda HRC Progressive began a protest on the situation.

On Saturday night, Shimoda shared his perspective on the incident.



“So, I think it's under investigation right now,” Shimoda said. “I did see a red light on the double, so I had to slow down. I had to roll the jump, and I couldn't get enough momentum to jump the finish line because the finish line [light] wasn't on. But when I went through it was red, but no one was down. It wouldn't make sense to me…if someone was down before I hit the jump and right when I rolled the jump, it turned off, it makes sense. But if not, then I think it's fair enough to have the points given to me. I mean, I think it was like 2.5 or three seconds. I mean I couldn't jump this whole rhythm section, so it was big. It was a big one and three points it's matters maybe at the end of the year, but we'll see. It's under investigation right now.”

We know now that the end result was no penalty.